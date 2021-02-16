Exciting new student link for Cory

The Cory Band and UniBrass Foundation will team up to present the University Section in the forthcoming Kapitol Cory Online Championships.
Taking place on Friday 19th March (6.00pm GMT) and broadcast live on Cory's YouTube channel, the University Section will see 11 bands from the UK and the USA competing for the on-line title.
New judge
On the judging panel will be Chris Osborn, one of the founders of UniBrass back in 2009. Chris was a participant in the UniBrass contest with Lancaster University as both a player and conductor before serving as a trustee of the UniBrass Foundation.
He helped to organise and present the live-streaming of the event from 2015-2017, as well as hosting the Shield Section in 2019 and 2020.
Excited
He told 4BR: "I'm very excited to be involved in UniBrass again, although in a way that none of us could have imagined just a year ago.
I've been involved in UniBrass since the very beginning and I can't wait to hear the performances all of the bands have put together for this year's contest."
UniBrass Collection
It has also been announced that the organisers are planning the release of 'UniBrass: The Lockdown Collection' — the first album of its kind, featuring tracks recorded in a distance-banding style by 14 different University Bands.
It will be launched on streaming platforms (Spotify, iTunes, WOBplay etc) in the next few weeks.
Exciting album
Talking of the new venture, organising committee Chair, Voirrey Baker told 4BR: "We're delighted to be showcasing the talent of university brass bands in this exciting new album, on top of the Kapitol Cory Online Championships. Giving bands opportunities to perform is so important at this moment in brass banding history."
Delighted
In response, Cory Musical Director Philip Harper added: "We were delighted when UniBrass agreed to link with us, and the addition of Chris to the judging panel will only enhance what is sure to be a lively contest.
It's a pleasure to work with such a forward-looking organisation as UniBrass and we welcome them warmly as partners."
The Kapitol Cory Online Championships will be broadcast on Cory Band's YouTube channel across the following three weekends:
Broadcast dates:
The broadcast dates are:
Friday 12th March:
Second Section: 6.00pm â€” 10.00pm (GMT)
Saturday 13th March:
Fourth Section: 1.00pm â€” 10.00pm (GMT)
Friday 19th March:
University Section: 6.00pm â€” 10.00pm (GMT)
Saturday 20th March:
First Section: 1.00pm â€” 10.00pm (GMT)
Friday 26th March:
Youth Section: 6.00pm â€” 9.00pm (GMT)
Saturday 27th March:
Third Section: 1.00pm â€” 6.00pm (GMT)
Championship Section: 7.00pm â€” 10.00pm (Part 1) (GMT)
Sunday 28th March:
Championship Section: 5.00pm â€” 10.00pm (Part 2) (GMT) plus full results of all competitions
Competing Bands:
Championship Section:
Aldbourne Band
Amersham Band
Burry Port Town Band
City of Cardiff (Melingriffith) M1 Band
Dalmellington Band
Easington Colliery
Enderby Band
Filton Concert Brass
Friary Brass Band
GUS Band
Lydbrook Band
Lyngby-Taarbaek Brass Band
Michelmersh Silver Band
Paris Brass Band
St Dennis Band
UNISON Kinneil Band
Whitburn Band
First Section:
Arkansas Musicworks Brass Band
Brunel Brass
BTM Brass Band
Chiltern Hills Brass
Coalburn Silver Band
Dallas Brass Band
Drogheda Brass Band
Dunaskin Doon Band
Freckleton Brass Band
Johnstone Band
Kingdom Brass
Langley Band
Lewis Merthyr Band
Lochgelly Band
Manx Concert Brass
Milton Keynes Brass
North Skelton Band
Pontardulais Town Band
Seindorf Arian Deiniolen
Stranbane Brass
Strata Brass
Wotton-Under-Edge Silver Band
Second Section:
Annan Town Band
Bearpark & Esh Colliery Band
Brass Band B10
Brass Band du Hainaut
Brass Band Westfalen
Broxburn & Livingston
Chinnor Silver Band
Clackmannan District Brass Band
Fjell Brass
Gresley Colliery Brass Band
Ifton Colliery Band
Roughan Silver Band
Shrewton Silver Band
Ware Brass
Weston Brass
Third Section:
Brilliante Brass Band
Cardiff North Lakes Brass Band
Darwen Brass
Gillingham Imperial Silver Band
Hawk Green Band
Ireland Colliery Chesterfield Band
Lakeland Brass Band
Langholm Town Band
Littleport Brass
Lostock Hall Memorial Band
Musikgesellschaft Brass Band Rehetobel
Navan Silver Band
Newhall Band
Seindorf Beaumaris
Towcester Studio Band
United Brass
Weymouth Concert Brass
Whitworth Vale & Healey
Fourth Section:
Amington Band
Ashover Brass Band
Askam Town Silver Band & Friends
Blackley Band
Corby Silver Band
Crosskeys Band
Dronfield & Lowedges Community Band
Fakenham Town Band
Golborne Brass
Holmestrand Brass
Langley Community Brass
Loxley Silver Band
Manx Youth Band
Morecombe Band
Oakdale Silver Band
Pangbourne Band
Royston Town Band
Shaftesbury Town Silver Band
Shanklin Town I O W
Simply Brass
Sotra Brass
Test Valley Brass
Twin Cities Brass Band
Wincanton Silver Band
Witney Town Band
Woodhouse Prize Band
Youth Section:
Abbey Brass (Jedforest)
BTM Next Generation Band
Burry Port Junior Band
Elland Silver Training Band
Elland Silver Youth Band
Gresley Colliery Youth Band
Lions Youth Brass
M3 City of Cardiff Melingriffith
Seindorf Ieuenctid Beaumaris
University Section:
Bangor University Brass Band
King's College London Brass Band
Lancaster University Brass Band
Oakland University Brass Band
The University of Warwick Brass Band
University of Birmingham Brass Band
University of Bristol Brass Band
University of Huddersfield
University of Salford
University of Sheffield Brass Band
University of York Brass Band
Durham University Brass Band
Southampton University Brass Band
Cardiff University Brass Band