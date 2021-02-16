Exciting new student link for Cory

The world's number 1 ranked band and UniBrass strengthen ties for Kapitol Cory Online Championships.

The Cory Band and UniBrass Foundation will team up to present the University Section in the forthcoming Kapitol Cory Online Championships.

Taking place on Friday 19th March (6.00pm GMT) and broadcast live on Cory's YouTube channel, the University Section will see 11 bands from the UK and the USA competing for the on-line title.

New judge

On the judging panel will be Chris Osborn, one of the founders of UniBrass back in 2009. Chris was a participant in the UniBrass contest with Lancaster University as both a player and conductor before serving as a trustee of the UniBrass Foundation.

He helped to organise and present the live-streaming of the event from 2015-2017, as well as hosting the Shield Section in 2019 and 2020.

Excited

He told 4BR: "I'm very excited to be involved in UniBrass again, although in a way that none of us could have imagined just a year ago.

I've been involved in UniBrass since the very beginning and I can't wait to hear the performances all of the bands have put together for this year's contest."

UniBrass Collection

It has also been announced that the organisers are planning the release of 'UniBrass: The Lockdown Collection' — the first album of its kind, featuring tracks recorded in a distance-banding style by 14 different University Bands.

It will be launched on streaming platforms (Spotify, iTunes, WOBplay etc) in the next few weeks.

Exciting album

Talking of the new venture, organising committee Chair, Voirrey Baker told 4BR: "We're delighted to be showcasing the talent of university brass bands in this exciting new album, on top of the Kapitol Cory Online Championships. Giving bands opportunities to perform is so important at this moment in brass banding history."

Delighted

In response, Cory Musical Director Philip Harper added: "We were delighted when UniBrass agreed to link with us, and the addition of Chris to the judging panel will only enhance what is sure to be a lively contest.

It's a pleasure to work with such a forward-looking organisation as UniBrass and we welcome them warmly as partners."

The Kapitol Cory Online Championships will be broadcast on Cory Band's YouTube channel across the following three weekends:

We were delighted when UniBrass agreed to link with us, and the addition of Chris to the judging panel will only enhance what is sure to be a lively contest Cory MD, Philip Harper

Advertisement

Broadcast dates:

The broadcast dates are:

Friday 12th March:

Second Section: 6.00pm â€” 10.00pm (GMT)

Saturday 13th March:

Fourth Section: 1.00pm â€” 10.00pm (GMT)

Friday 19th March:

University Section: 6.00pm â€” 10.00pm (GMT)

Saturday 20th March:

First Section: 1.00pm â€” 10.00pm (GMT)

Friday 26th March:

Youth Section: 6.00pm â€” 9.00pm (GMT)

Saturday 27th March:

Third Section: 1.00pm â€” 6.00pm (GMT)

Championship Section: 7.00pm â€” 10.00pm (Part 1) (GMT)

Sunday 28th March:

Championship Section: 5.00pm â€” 10.00pm (Part 2) (GMT) plus full results of all competitions

Competing Bands:

Championship Section:

Aldbourne Band

Amersham Band

Burry Port Town Band

City of Cardiff (Melingriffith) M1 Band

Dalmellington Band

Easington Colliery

Enderby Band

Filton Concert Brass

Friary Brass Band

GUS Band

Lydbrook Band

Lyngby-Taarbaek Brass Band

Michelmersh Silver Band

Paris Brass Band

St Dennis Band

UNISON Kinneil Band

Whitburn Band

First Section:

Arkansas Musicworks Brass Band

Brunel Brass

BTM Brass Band

Chiltern Hills Brass

Coalburn Silver Band

Dallas Brass Band

Drogheda Brass Band

Dunaskin Doon Band

Freckleton Brass Band

Johnstone Band

Kingdom Brass

Langley Band

Lewis Merthyr Band

Lochgelly Band

Manx Concert Brass

Milton Keynes Brass

North Skelton Band

Pontardulais Town Band

Seindorf Arian Deiniolen

Stranbane Brass

Strata Brass

Wotton-Under-Edge Silver Band

Second Section:

Annan Town Band

Bearpark & Esh Colliery Band

Brass Band B10

Brass Band du Hainaut

Brass Band Westfalen

Broxburn & Livingston

Chinnor Silver Band

Clackmannan District Brass Band

Fjell Brass

Gresley Colliery Brass Band

Ifton Colliery Band

Roughan Silver Band

Shrewton Silver Band

Ware Brass

Weston Brass

Third Section:

Brilliante Brass Band

Cardiff North Lakes Brass Band

Darwen Brass

Gillingham Imperial Silver Band

Hawk Green Band

Ireland Colliery Chesterfield Band

Lakeland Brass Band

Langholm Town Band

Littleport Brass

Lostock Hall Memorial Band

Musikgesellschaft Brass Band Rehetobel

Navan Silver Band

Newhall Band

Seindorf Beaumaris

Towcester Studio Band

United Brass

Weymouth Concert Brass

Whitworth Vale & Healey

Fourth Section:

Amington Band

Ashover Brass Band

Askam Town Silver Band & Friends

Blackley Band

Corby Silver Band

Crosskeys Band

Dronfield & Lowedges Community Band

Fakenham Town Band

Golborne Brass

Holmestrand Brass

Langley Community Brass

Loxley Silver Band

Manx Youth Band

Morecombe Band

Oakdale Silver Band

Pangbourne Band

Royston Town Band

Shaftesbury Town Silver Band

Shanklin Town I O W

Simply Brass

Sotra Brass

Test Valley Brass

Twin Cities Brass Band

Wincanton Silver Band

Witney Town Band

Woodhouse Prize Band

Youth Section:

Abbey Brass (Jedforest)

BTM Next Generation Band

Burry Port Junior Band

Elland Silver Training Band

Elland Silver Youth Band

Gresley Colliery Youth Band

Lions Youth Brass

M3 City of Cardiff Melingriffith

Seindorf Ieuenctid Beaumaris

University Section:

Bangor University Brass Band

King's College London Brass Band

Lancaster University Brass Band

Oakland University Brass Band

The University of Warwick Brass Band

University of Birmingham Brass Band

University of Bristol Brass Band

University of Huddersfield

University of Salford

University of Sheffield Brass Band

University of York Brass Band

Durham University Brass Band

Southampton University Brass Band

Cardiff University Brass Band