                 

*
banner

News

A4 Quartet to gain prestigious accolade

The A4 Brass Quartet will be honoured by the RNCM in Manchester by becoming the first brass ensemble to become Associate Members.

A4 Quartet
  The A4 Brass Quartet will become the first brass ensemble to be given the award

Tuesday, 16 February 2021

        

The award winning A4 Brass Quartet will join a prestigious ensemble of leading international musicians in becoming Associate Members of the Royal Northern College of Music (ARNCM)

They will join cellists Abel Selaocoe and Mikhail Nemtsov, pianists Alexander Panfilov and Alexandra Dariescu, bassoonist Andres Yauri, composers Daniel Kidane and Tom Harrold, conductor and repetiteur James Hendry, vocalists Kathryn Rudge (mezzo-soprano) and Soraya Mafi (soprano), and percussionist Le Yu in gaining the new accolade at the annual graduation ceremony in December.

Inspirational group

RNCM Principal, Prof Linda Merrick told 4BR: "It is an honour and privilege to present this prestigious award to such an incredible and inspirational group of young musicians.

Their contribution to the College and their continued support to RNCM students past and present is invaluable.

All 12 have achieved so much since graduating and I am looking forward to developing our relationship and to seeing their careers flourish even further in the years ahead.'

Delighted

Understandably the quartet, made up of Jamie Smith, Jonathan Bates, Mike Cavanagh and Chris Robertson are delighted with the honour — the first ever given to a brass ensemble.

Formed in 2003 they have already gained international recognition, including the 2018 Royal Over-Seas League Chamber Music Competition, a Tunnell Trust Award, the Tillett Trust Young Artists' Platform series and the Musicians' Company Concert Series.

In 2018 the quartet completed the prestigious International Artist Diploma in Chamber Music course at the RNCM as John Fewkes Scholars.

It is an honour and privilege to present this prestigious award to such an incredible and inspirational group of young musiciansRNCM Principal, Prof Linda Merrick

Thrilled

Spokesperson Mike Cavanagh told 4BR: "We are thrilled to be honoured in this way, and especially as it comes from our musical home at the RNCM.

As Honorary Associate Artists we maintain a close connection to the college and feel it is important to play an active role in helping develop the next generation of talented musicians. The award means a great deal to us."

        

TAGS: RNCM A4 Brass Quartet

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

BBE

Bring Back the Brass

February 17 • Brass Bands England launches Brass Foundations programme to help youth bands get back to regular playing.

Besson

Besson Asian Euphonium Ensemble delivers musical message of hope

February 17 • Some of the finest Asian euphonium players have joined forces to reach out with a musical message of hope for the future.

BBW

Welsh banding community invited to open meeting

February 17 • Bandiau Pres Cymru / Brass Bands Wales will hold an open Zoom meeting this weekend to allow people to find out and ask questions about its work.

A4 Quartet

A4 Quartet to gain prestigious accolade

February 16 • The A4 Brass Quartet will be honoured by the RNCM in Manchester by becoming the first brass ensemble to become Associate Members.

What's on »

Contest: 100thSpring Festival

Saturday 8 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Sunday 19 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury, Cheltenham, GL40 4SH

Contest: National Brass Band Championship of Great Britain

Saturday 2 October • Kensington Gore, South Kensington, London SW7 2AP

Vacancies »

Avonbank (Evesham) Brass Band

February 16 • Avonbank (Section 2) requires a front row cornet and Eb Bass to join this very friendly band and complete their line up when rehearsals re-start. We aim to hit the ground running and make up for lost time with a steady mix of concerts and engagements!

Chadderton Band

February 9 • Chadderton Band is a very friendly non contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are looking for players of any age and ability on all sections of the band + EUPH Drums. Please come along to one of our rehearsals give us a try.

Foss Dyke Band

January 30 • Front Row Cornet vacancy, it's our last empty chair. Come and join Foss and enjoy our newly refurbished band room under MD David Dernley. Foss Dyke are a 1st Section Band with a moderate contest and concert schedule.

Pro Cards »

Nigel Seaman

ARMCM ARNCM
Conductor, band trainer, teacher and adjudicator

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top