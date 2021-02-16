A4 Quartet to gain prestigious accolade

The A4 Brass Quartet will be honoured by the RNCM in Manchester by becoming the first brass ensemble to become Associate Members.

The award winning A4 Brass Quartet will join a prestigious ensemble of leading international musicians in becoming Associate Members of the Royal Northern College of Music (ARNCM)

They will join cellists Abel Selaocoe and Mikhail Nemtsov, pianists Alexander Panfilov and Alexandra Dariescu, bassoonist Andres Yauri, composers Daniel Kidane and Tom Harrold, conductor and repetiteur James Hendry, vocalists Kathryn Rudge (mezzo-soprano) and Soraya Mafi (soprano), and percussionist Le Yu in gaining the new accolade at the annual graduation ceremony in December.

Inspirational group

RNCM Principal, Prof Linda Merrick told 4BR: "It is an honour and privilege to present this prestigious award to such an incredible and inspirational group of young musicians.

Their contribution to the College and their continued support to RNCM students past and present is invaluable.

All 12 have achieved so much since graduating and I am looking forward to developing our relationship and to seeing their careers flourish even further in the years ahead.'

Delighted

Understandably the quartet, made up of Jamie Smith, Jonathan Bates, Mike Cavanagh and Chris Robertson are delighted with the honour — the first ever given to a brass ensemble.

Formed in 2003 they have already gained international recognition, including the 2018 Royal Over-Seas League Chamber Music Competition, a Tunnell Trust Award, the Tillett Trust Young Artists' Platform series and the Musicians' Company Concert Series.

In 2018 the quartet completed the prestigious International Artist Diploma in Chamber Music course at the RNCM as John Fewkes Scholars.

Thrilled

Spokesperson Mike Cavanagh told 4BR: "We are thrilled to be honoured in this way, and especially as it comes from our musical home at the RNCM.

As Honorary Associate Artists we maintain a close connection to the college and feel it is important to play an active role in helping develop the next generation of talented musicians. The award means a great deal to us."