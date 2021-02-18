Radio: Sunday Bandstand

More great music from Chris Helme to enjoy...

Sunday Bandstand: 14th February

Produced and presented by Chris Helme. For further information please see www.chrishelme-brighouse.org.uk and follow the Sunday Bandstand links for this play list and previous shows dating back to 2014.

The show is always open for questions, requests and we are always happy to play tracks and promote your new CD recording.

Check out my website for duplicate and triplicate CDs I am selling to make room for new ones arriving. Having bought 350 from the US.

The show is now playing on:

Phoenix FM 96.7: Calderdale (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)

Drystone Radio: FM 103.5 Colne, Lancashire (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)

Wythenshawe FM 97.2: Manchester (9pm â€” 11pm; Sunday)

Lionheart Radio: FM 107.3 Alnwick, Northumberland (1pm â€” 3pm; Sunday)

Tempo FM: 107.4 Wetherby, North Yorkshire (8pm â€” 9pm; Sunday)

Preston Hospital Radio: Lancashire (12noon to 2pm; Sunday)

Wigan FM Internet: (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)

Brass Band Radio: Haxby, York (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)

World FM Internet: Wellington, New Zealand (2pm â€” 4pm; Thursday)

BAM Web Radio: Italy (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)

Smooth Hits Radio: Galway, Ireland (4pm â€” 6pm; Sunday)

Castlemaine FM 88: Castlemaine, Australia (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)

Ribble FM 106.7 â€” Clitheroe Lancashire 2pm â€” 4pm

Crofton Hackett Radio — South Birmingham — Wed 2pm — 4pm

Open this link: https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-14-february-2021/

Rhythm and Blues

Philip Sparke Â

Opening for the weekly show

Foden's Band

MD: Michael Fowles (2010)

The Wellingtonian March

Harold Scotney

Boscombe Citadel Band

BM: Geoff Otter (1985)



Overture: The Mill On The Cliff (Die Felsenmuhle)

Carl Reissiger arr. William Rimmer

Grimethorpe Colliery Band

MD: George Thompson (1967)



Weiner Strassen (Streets of Venice)

Charles Antcliffe arr. Bram Gay

Luton Band

MD: Albert Coupe (1971)



'Circus on Parade' from the musical Jumbo

Richard Rogers arr. William (Dusty) James Duthoit

Carlton Main Frickley Colliery Band

MD: Robert Oughton (1971)



Finale from the Cello Concerto No. 1

Haydn arr. Owen Farr

Soloist: Ross Dunne

Tredegar Town Band

MD: Ian Porthouse (2021)



Symphony of Thanksgiving

Dean Goffin

Reg Vardy Band

MD: John Ward (2011)



Romeo and Juliet Suite (Juliet the Young Girl)

Prokofiev — arr. Svein Gisk

Eikanger-Bjorsvik Band

MD: Bjarte Engeset (2008)



Romeo and Juliet Suite No. 3, Op. 101: V. Aubade (Morning Serenade)

Prokofiev — arr. Frode Rydland

Eikanger-Bjorsvik Band

MD: Bjarte Engeset (2008)



Freikugeln Polka (Magic Bullets or Free-Shooter), ops 326

Johann Strauss II arr. Sandy Smith

Fairey Band

MD: Simon Stonehouse (2009)



Stage Centre

Goff Richards

Wardle High School Band

MD: Stuart Marshall (1999)



Finale to Act I of Tosca

Puccini arr. Philip Harper

Cory Band

MD: Philip Harper (2015)



Departed Heroes

Bramwell Coles

Black Dyke Band

MD: Dr. Nicholas Childs (2011)



Alleluia

Mozart arr. Harry Mortimer

Soloist: Gwyn Davies

Morris Concert Band

MD: Harry Mortimer (1970)



Little Serenade

Ernest Tomlinson

Kings of Brass

MD: James Scott (1995)



The Supervisor

Arthur Pryor arr. Andrew Berryman

Soloist: Andrew Berryman

Wingates Band

MD: John Dickinson (2006)



The Hope of Glory

Kenneth Downie

New York Staff Band

BM: Ron Waiksnoris (2012)



Marching Sergeants

Edrich Siebert

Morris Concert Band

MD: Harry Mortimer (1970)



Marche Slave

Tchaikovsky arr. Leonard Davies

Massed Bands of Leyland and Sun Life

MD: Harry Mortimer (1991)



New York Profile

Richard Phillips

Kettering Citadel Band

BM: Richard Phillips (2011)



Yorkshire Imperial March

Sam B. Wood

IMI. Yorkshire Imperial Band

MD: David Hirst (1991)



Lezghinka

Khachaturian arr. Howard Snell

Sellers International Band

MD: Philip McCann (2004)

Closing for weekly show Foden's Band

MD: Michael Fowles (2010)



