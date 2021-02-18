Radio: Sunday Bandstand

Sunday Bandstand: 14th February
The show is now playing on:
Phoenix FM 96.7: Calderdale (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)
Drystone Radio: FM 103.5 Colne, Lancashire (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)
Wythenshawe FM 97.2: Manchester (9pm â€” 11pm; Sunday)
Lionheart Radio: FM 107.3 Alnwick, Northumberland (1pm â€” 3pm; Sunday)
Tempo FM: 107.4 Wetherby, North Yorkshire (8pm â€” 9pm; Sunday)
Preston Hospital Radio: Lancashire (12noon to 2pm; Sunday)
Wigan FM Internet: (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)
Brass Band Radio: Haxby, York (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)
World FM Internet: Wellington, New Zealand (2pm â€” 4pm; Thursday)
BAM Web Radio: Italy (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)
Smooth Hits Radio: Galway, Ireland (4pm â€” 6pm; Sunday)
Castlemaine FM 88: Castlemaine, Australia (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)
Ribble FM 106.7 â€” Clitheroe Lancashire 2pm â€” 4pm
Crofton Hackett Radio — South Birmingham — Wed 2pm — 4pm
Open this link: https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-14-february-2021/
Rhythm and Blues
Philip Sparke Â
Opening for the weekly show
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles (2010)
The Wellingtonian March
Harold Scotney
Boscombe Citadel Band
BM: Geoff Otter (1985)
Overture: The Mill On The Cliff (Die Felsenmuhle)
Carl Reissiger arr. William Rimmer
Grimethorpe Colliery Band
MD: George Thompson (1967)
Weiner Strassen (Streets of Venice)
Charles Antcliffe arr. Bram Gay
Luton Band
MD: Albert Coupe (1971)
'Circus on Parade' from the musical Jumbo
Richard Rogers arr. William (Dusty) James Duthoit
Carlton Main Frickley Colliery Band
MD: Robert Oughton (1971)
Finale from the Cello Concerto No. 1
Haydn arr. Owen Farr
Soloist: Ross Dunne
Tredegar Town Band
MD: Ian Porthouse (2021)
Symphony of Thanksgiving
Dean Goffin
Reg Vardy Band
MD: John Ward (2011)
Romeo and Juliet Suite (Juliet the Young Girl)
Prokofiev — arr. Svein Gisk
Eikanger-Bjorsvik Band
MD: Bjarte Engeset (2008)
Romeo and Juliet Suite No. 3, Op. 101: V. Aubade (Morning Serenade)
Prokofiev — arr. Frode Rydland
Eikanger-Bjorsvik Band
MD: Bjarte Engeset (2008)
Freikugeln Polka (Magic Bullets or Free-Shooter), ops 326
Johann Strauss II arr. Sandy Smith
Fairey Band
MD: Simon Stonehouse (2009)
Stage Centre
Goff Richards
Wardle High School Band
MD: Stuart Marshall (1999)
Finale to Act I of Tosca
Puccini arr. Philip Harper
Cory Band
MD: Philip Harper (2015)
Departed Heroes
Bramwell Coles
Black Dyke Band
MD: Dr. Nicholas Childs (2011)
Alleluia
Mozart arr. Harry Mortimer
Soloist: Gwyn Davies
Morris Concert Band
MD: Harry Mortimer (1970)
Little Serenade
Ernest Tomlinson
Kings of Brass
MD: James Scott (1995)
The Supervisor
Arthur Pryor arr. Andrew Berryman
Soloist: Andrew Berryman
Wingates Band
MD: John Dickinson (2006)
The Hope of Glory
Kenneth Downie
New York Staff Band
BM: Ron Waiksnoris (2012)
Marching Sergeants
Edrich Siebert
Morris Concert Band
MD: Harry Mortimer (1970)
Marche Slave
Tchaikovsky arr. Leonard Davies
Massed Bands of Leyland and Sun Life
MD: Harry Mortimer (1991)
New York Profile
Richard Phillips
Kettering Citadel Band
BM: Richard Phillips (2011)
Yorkshire Imperial March
Sam B. Wood
IMI. Yorkshire Imperial Band
MD: David Hirst (1991)
Lezghinka
Khachaturian arr. Howard Snell
Sellers International Band
MD: Philip McCann (2004)
Enjoy the show...