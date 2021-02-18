                 

Radio: Sunday Bandstand

More great music from Chris Helme to enjoy...

Sunday Bandstand
  Thee is plenty of great music to enjoy once again from Chris Helme.

Thursday, 18 February 2021

        

Sunday Bandstand: 14th February

Produced and presented by Chris Helme. For further information please see www.chrishelme-brighouse.org.uk and follow the Sunday Bandstand links for this play list and previous shows dating back to 2014.

The show is always open for questions, requests and we are always happy to play tracks and promote your new CD recording.

Check out my website for duplicate and triplicate CDs I am selling to make room for new ones arriving. Having bought 350 from the US.

The show is now playing on:

Phoenix FM 96.7: Calderdale (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)
Drystone Radio: FM 103.5 Colne, Lancashire (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)
Wythenshawe FM 97.2: Manchester (9pm â€” 11pm; Sunday)
Lionheart Radio: FM 107.3 Alnwick, Northumberland (1pm â€” 3pm; Sunday)
Tempo FM: 107.4 Wetherby, North Yorkshire (8pm â€” 9pm; Sunday)
Preston Hospital Radio: Lancashire (12noon to 2pm; Sunday)
Wigan FM Internet: (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)
Brass Band Radio: Haxby, York (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)
World FM Internet: Wellington, New Zealand (2pm â€” 4pm; Thursday)
BAM Web Radio: Italy (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)
Smooth Hits Radio: Galway, Ireland (4pm â€” 6pm; Sunday)
Castlemaine FM 88: Castlemaine, Australia (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)
Ribble FM 106.7 â€” Clitheroe Lancashire 2pm â€” 4pm
Crofton Hackett Radio — South Birmingham — Wed 2pm — 4pm

Open this link: https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-14-february-2021/

Rhythm and Blues
Philip Sparke Â 
Opening for the weekly show
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles (2010)

The Wellingtonian March
Harold Scotney
Boscombe Citadel Band
BM: Geoff Otter (1985)

Overture: The Mill On The Cliff (Die Felsenmuhle)
Carl Reissiger arr. William Rimmer
Grimethorpe Colliery Band
MD: George Thompson (1967)

Weiner Strassen (Streets of Venice)
Charles Antcliffe arr. Bram Gay
Luton Band
MD: Albert Coupe (1971)

'Circus on Parade' from the musical Jumbo
Richard Rogers arr. William (Dusty) James Duthoit
Carlton Main Frickley Colliery Band
MD: Robert Oughton (1971)

Finale from the Cello Concerto No. 1
Haydn arr. Owen Farr
Soloist: Ross Dunne
Tredegar Town Band
MD: Ian Porthouse (2021)

Symphony of Thanksgiving
Dean Goffin
Reg Vardy Band
MD: John Ward (2011)

Romeo and Juliet Suite (Juliet the Young Girl)
Prokofiev — arr. Svein Gisk
Eikanger-Bjorsvik Band
MD: Bjarte Engeset (2008)

Romeo and Juliet Suite No. 3, Op. 101: V. Aubade (Morning Serenade)
Prokofiev — arr. Frode Rydland
Eikanger-Bjorsvik Band
MD: Bjarte Engeset (2008)

Freikugeln Polka (Magic Bullets or Free-Shooter), ops 326
Johann Strauss II arr. Sandy Smith
Fairey Band
MD: Simon Stonehouse (2009)

Stage Centre
Goff Richards
Wardle High School Band
MD: Stuart Marshall (1999)

Finale to Act I of Tosca
Puccini arr. Philip Harper
Cory Band
MD: Philip Harper (2015)

Departed Heroes
Bramwell Coles
Black Dyke Band
MD: Dr. Nicholas Childs (2011)

Alleluia
Mozart arr. Harry Mortimer
Soloist: Gwyn Davies
Morris Concert Band
MD: Harry Mortimer (1970)

Little Serenade
Ernest Tomlinson
Kings of Brass
MD: James Scott (1995)

The Supervisor
Arthur Pryor arr. Andrew Berryman
Soloist: Andrew Berryman
Wingates Band
MD: John Dickinson (2006)

The Hope of Glory
Kenneth Downie
New York Staff Band
BM: Ron Waiksnoris (2012)

Marching Sergeants
Edrich Siebert
Morris Concert Band
MD: Harry Mortimer (1970)

Marche Slave
Tchaikovsky arr. Leonard Davies
Massed Bands of Leyland and Sun Life
MD: Harry Mortimer (1991)

New York Profile
Richard Phillips
Kettering Citadel Band
BM: Richard Phillips (2011)

Yorkshire Imperial March
Sam B. Wood
IMI. Yorkshire Imperial Band
MD: David Hirst (1991)

Lezghinka
Khachaturian arr. Howard Snell
Sellers International Band
MD: Philip McCann (2004)

Rhythm and Blues
Philip Sparke
Closing for weekly show Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles (2010)

Enjoy the show...

        

