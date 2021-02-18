Cross border cooperation for European youth

Young German players will enjoy a huge step up of playing confidence this summer thanks to cross border cooperation from Belgian organisers.

German and Belgian youngsters will meet up for a week of music making later this year thanks to a new initiative that has been undertaken between VLAMO and Youth Brass Band Nord-Rhine Westfalen.

The Belgian VLAMO organisation is already highly regarded in organising events that cater for brass and percussion players of all ages and abilities, as well as running competitions.

Let's Brass

'Let's Brass' has since become a popular venture, and in late July will players from Nord-Rhine Westfalen in Germany enjoy a course run in Bad Fredeburg.

The participants will perform together to form a brass band and work intensively to prepare a complete concert programme from 26th to 30th July

The young players will be divided into two groups, according to the level of playing: The first entitled, 'Let's Brass' will be open to players with only one year of instruction (9 years of age and above), and will be directed by the experienced Belgian conductor, Arthur Vanderhoeft.

The 'Next Generation' group will be open for players with 3-4 years of playing experience (11 years of age and above). They will be directed by the respected German conductor, Martin SchÃ¤dlich, Music Director of the YBB NRW.

Huge step

A spokesperson told 4BR: "For the brass band community in Nord-Rhine Westfalen, which is one of the most active in Germany with more than 10 bands, this international cooperation is a huge step forward offering so much for the future.

Also, the Flemish brass band-community and the whole Flemish brass teaching world is delighted for this broadening and enriching of the opportunities for young players."