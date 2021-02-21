Welsh body makes encouraging progress under scrutiny

An open on-line meeting of Bandiau Pres Cymru / Brass Bands Wales brings positive responses from banding community.

Bandiau Pres Cymru / Brass Bands Wales has told 4BR that it has been greatly encouraged by messages of support that have followed a special open meeting held on Saturday 20th February.

Over 40 people took the opportunity to join the Zoom platform hosting where Chairman, Andrew Jones and members of the Steering Group outlined the work that had been undertaken in getting the body formulated as well as outlining its future aims and ambitions.

Questions

Questions surrounding membership, governance, transparency and finances were asked by representatives of some of the 52 member bands and 57 associate members (individuals and other organisations) that have joined the body since its launch.

Encouraging

Andrew Jones later told 4BR: "It was a hugely encouraging meeting — one that was held in a constructive atmosphere of support and debate.

I believe that holds the body in good stead for the future — and it is our aim to be able to build on this foundation and welcome even more members to the fold."

Bandiau Pres Cymru / Brass Bands Wales aims to support the existing organisations and structures of the nation's banding community and music sector and is currently making progress on being able to access grant funding streams as well as strengthening existing governance and financial structures.

Widespread support

Andrew added: "We want to show that this is a body that is well run and administered, with a realistic understanding of what can be achieved in the short, medium and long term for the benefit of Welsh banding.

Quick progress has been hampered by Covid-19, but it has not hampered our solid achievements to date.

Responses during and after the meeting showed that there is widespread support for a body to support Welsh banding — and that with our ethos of inclusion it can be a successful one too."

4BR understands that news on further progress will be made in the coming weeks.