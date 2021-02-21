                 

*
banner

News

Welsh body makes encouraging progress under scrutiny

An open on-line meeting of Bandiau Pres Cymru / Brass Bands Wales brings positive responses from banding community.

Wales
  Over 40 people joined the Zoom meeting to find out more and ask questions.

Sunday, 21 February 2021

        

Bandiau Pres Cymru / Brass Bands Wales has told 4BR that it has been greatly encouraged by messages of support that have followed a special open meeting held on Saturday 20th February.

Over 40 people took the opportunity to join the Zoom platform hosting where Chairman, Andrew Jones and members of the Steering Group outlined the work that had been undertaken in getting the body formulated as well as outlining its future aims and ambitions.

Questions

Questions surrounding membership, governance, transparency and finances were asked by representatives of some of the 52 member bands and 57 associate members (individuals and other organisations) that have joined the body since its launch.

Encouraging

Andrew Jones later told 4BR: "It was a hugely encouraging meeting — one that was held in a constructive atmosphere of support and debate.

I believe that holds the body in good stead for the future — and it is our aim to be able to build on this foundation and welcome even more members to the fold."

Bandiau Pres Cymru / Brass Bands Wales aims to support the existing organisations and structures of the nation's banding community and music sector and is currently making progress on being able to access grant funding streams as well as strengthening existing governance and financial structures.

It was a hugely encouraging meeting — one that was held in a constructive atmosphere of support and debateAndrew Jones.

Widespread support

Andrew added: "We want to show that this is a body that is well run and administered, with a realistic understanding of what can be achieved in the short, medium and long term for the benefit of Welsh banding.

Quick progress has been hampered by Covid-19, but it has not hampered our solid achievements to date.

Responses during and after the meeting showed that there is widespread support for a body to support Welsh banding — and that with our ethos of inclusion it can be a successful one too."

4BR understands that news on further progress will be made in the coming weeks.

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Wales

Welsh body makes encouraging progress under scrutiny

February 21 • An open on-line meeting of Bandiau Pres Cymru / Brass Bands Wales brings positive responses from banding community.

Allan

Death of Allan Littlemore

February 20 • The death has been announced of the hugely respected former Foden's and Leyland Band Manager, Allan Littlemore.

dARK

National Youth to triumph on ballet and time

February 19 • Major works by Gavin Higgins, Peter Graham and Gareth Wood will challenge the talented players of the Easter Course of the National Youth Band of Great Britain.

eIKANGER

Thanks a million...

February 19 • Eikanger Bjorsvik's future plans are given a 1 million Krone boost for a third consecutive year from businessman and philanthropist Trond Mohn.

What's on »

Contest: 100thSpring Festival

Saturday 8 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Sunday 19 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury, Cheltenham, GL40 4SH

Contest: National Brass Band Championship of Great Britain

Saturday 2 October • Kensington Gore, South Kensington, London SW7 2AP

Vacancies »

Avonbank (Evesham) Brass Band

February 16 • Avonbank (Section 2) requires a front row cornet and Eb Bass to join this very friendly band and complete their line up when rehearsals re-start. We aim to hit the ground running and make up for lost time with a steady mix of concerts and engagements!

Chadderton Band

February 9 • Chadderton Band is a very friendly non contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are looking for players of any age and ability on all sections of the band + EUPH Drums. Please come along to one of our rehearsals give us a try.

Foss Dyke Band

January 30 • Front Row Cornet vacancy, it's our last empty chair. Come and join Foss and enjoy our newly refurbished band room under MD David Dernley. Foss Dyke are a 1st Section Band with a moderate contest and concert schedule.

Pro Cards »

Dave Collins

BA (Hons) (Dunelm) I, FSCO
Composer and Arranger

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top