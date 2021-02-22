Proactive media strategy pays off again for Foden's

North West band follows up Daily Telegraph photoshoot with a mini performance slot on Radio 5 Live...

The Foden's Band continues to benefit from a proactive media strategy, with the north west Area champion following up a recent large photo-image feature in the 'Daily Telegraph' newspaper with a short appearance on BBC Radio 5 Live on Staurday 20th February.

Lockdown Playlist

It came on the 'Saturday Breakfast Show' presented by Chris Warburton and Eleanor Oldroyd which has been highlighting the challenges that Covid-19 has had on different people, groups and organisations with a 'Playlist — Now That's What I Call Lockdown'.

It gives the opportunity for a specially track to be performed on national radio — and so Foden's were featured after Band Manager Mark Wilkinson identified the opportunity of some positive publicity.

Foden's followed an eclectic playlist that so far has included Blues, Folk, Indie and Grime genres (although no classical music), with their 'Song from the Front line' following on a Manc/Afro vibes 'Lockdown Limbo' in honour of NHS workers.

Emotional impact

The performance also came with an explanation about their current circumstances and how they had taken a proactive approach to social media performances. Presenter Chris Warburton also added that he felt that the performance with accompanying video made a huge emotional impact.

To enjoy

To enjoy go to (about 1.23 mins in)

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/m000shl6