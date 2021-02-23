BBE outlines implications for English banding as Covid restrictions diminish

Brass Bands England issues guidance on the potential stepped return to full banding activity in England following the latest Government announcements

Brass Bands England (BBE) has worked in conjunction with the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) to explain how brass band activity is planned to fit into the proposed roadmap for the removal of Covid restrictions in the coming weeks and months.

English banding

The proposed timetable has been set out by the Prime Minister in his Covid-19 Reponse — Spring 2021 document, which presents the step-by-step roadmap to reopening in England.

Separate announcements will be made in respect to Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

No earlier dates

BBE has emphasised that at this time, all dates contained in this update remain conditional and the proposed timetable provides 'no earlier than' dates and various stages at five-week intervals.

This is to allow the government and health experts time to assess the impact of the previous step and provide a week's notice before changes occur.

Steps:

At the beginning of Step 1, which will see pupils return to schools nationwide, there will be no change to the current guidelines that prevent bands rehearsing or performing.

In the second phase of Step 1 (not before 29th March), the rule of 6 or 2 households will apply outdoors, making small ensemble rehearsal possible in these groups.

During Step 2 (no earlier than 12th April), all children will be able to attend any indoor children's activity regardless of circumstance. Social Distancing will be required and BBE will publish guidance when the details of requirements are available.

Non-professional activity will be able to resume during Step 3 (no earlier than 17th May).

This will be in line with social contact rules indoors and outdoors as was the case previously and is currently set out on the Brass Bands England Covid advice page.

During Step 3, COVID-secure guidance will remain in place and premises must not cater for groups larger than the legal limits.

This will include:

Controlled socially distanced indoor events of up to 1,000 people or 50% of a venue's capacity, whichever is lower, will be permitted, as will socially distanced outdoor events with a capacity of either 50% or 4,000 people, whichever is lower.

Special provision for large, outdoor, seated venues where crowds can be safely distributed, allowing up to 10,000 people or 25% of total seated capacity, whichever is lower.

Step 4 (no earlier than 21st June), will enable large events to take place, including theatre performances, above the Step 3 capacity restrictions, subject to the outcome of the Events Research Programme and potentially using testing to reduce the risk of infection, subject to further evaluation.

Data, not fixed date led

The timings outlined above are indicative, and the Government will be led by data, rather than fixed dates.

Before taking each step, the Government will review the latest data and will only ease restrictions further if it is safe to do so. The indicative, 'no earlier than' dates are all contingent on the data and subject to change.

Updates

BBE will continue to update its guidance as regulations are updated and can be found at https://www.bbe.org.uk/what-we-do/covid-19-advice-guidance-and-resources

on resuming activities including example risk assessments.

NewMoon Insurance Services sponsors support of the BBE Covid advice through support of the Brass Band Emergency fund.

Anyone wishing to support the fund can do so here https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/save-our-brass-bands-emergency-fund

bands wishing to apply for support from the fund should contact BBE on info@bbe.org.uk