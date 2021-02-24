'Gwald' all over for Cory

The world's number 1 ranked band will be helping the Welsh nation celebrate its Patron Saint on 1st March...

Cory Band will be joining a chorus line of some of Wales' finest musicians and performers to celebrate 'St David's Day' on 1st March (7.30pm).

They will provide a specially recorded lockdown performance as part of 'Gwald!', a concert initiative promoted by West End of Wales CIC, a collective of Welsh professional musicians with the aim of inspiring and supporting those in the industry.

Celebration

The 'Gwlad!' on-line concert celebration features the likes of comedian Rhod Gilbert, theatre performer John Owen-Jones and singer Lucie Jones alongside performances from the Fanfare Trumpets of the Welsh Guards and Morriston Orpheus Choir to the West End of Wales Orchestra and Only Men Aloud amongst others.

Speaking about their appearance, MD, Phil Harper told 4BR: "We are sworn to secrecy, but we have produced a special performance for the event — although you won't be surprised that it has a very Welsh inspiration!

It's been great to be asked to perform along side such talented performers and for such as worthwhile cause. I hope proud Welsh people around the world come and join us."

To enjoy

4BR was informed that all funds raised from the concert will go to the musicians and creatives who have performed in the event.

Tickets which are £10.00 per household can be bought here: https://www.stream.theatre/season/44