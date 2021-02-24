                 

*
banner

News

Brass on the Mind magazine launch

Mode for... publishers to launch new 'Brass on the Mind' digital magazine with focus on supporting positive mental health.

Modefor
  The magazine will be published quarterly

Wednesday, 24 February 2021

        

Mode forâ€¦ has announced its latest commitment to supporting the wellbeing and mental health of brass band musicians with the release of a new quarterly digital e-magazine entitled 'Brass on the Mind'.

First issue

The first issue will be released on 26th March and will feature editorial content and resources surrounding wellbeing and mental health.

It will also be packed with practical tools and ideas for building emotional fitness and needs of musicians, features on bands, organisations and musicians putting an emphasis on supporting positive mental health, plus lots more from reviews to recipes.

Focus

Tabby Kerwin, Director of Mode forâ€¦ told 4BR: "There is definitely scope for a magazine that moves the focus from the news in brass banding to a focus on supporting it's wellbeing and mental health.

The content will be informative, relaxed and easy reading and the hope is that it will help people prioritise their emotional fitness and wellbeing, but with the knowledge it has been developed especially for musicians in brass banding by musicians in the movement."

Tabby added: "Brass on the Mind will have content applicable for a range of ages and be a resource for musicians to support themselves, their banding friends, family and students.

I'm delighted that we will feature musicians who are passionate about prioritising health and wellbeing in the brass band genre and together we can create ways to develop a great resource."

There is a need to prioritise mental health and wellbeing in the brass band movement, to start conversations and raise awarenessTabby Kerwin

Raise awareness

Tabby took the time to thank those who have helped her with her latest initiative. "There is a need to prioritise mental health and wellbeing in the brass band movement, to start conversations and raise awareness.

The magazine is just part of our ongoing commitment to doing that. We will continue to push the boundaries and learn more in order to help and support others."

Subscribe

The yearly subscription is £20 and the magazine will be delivered direct to an email inbox.

To subscribe, go to: www.brassonthemind.co.uk

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Modefor

Brass on the Mind magazine launch

February 24 • Mode for... publishers to launch new 'Brass on the Mind' digital magazine with focus on supporting positive mental health.

Cory

'Gwald' all over for Cory

February 24 • The world's number 1 ranked band will be helping the Welsh nation celebrate its Patron Saint on 1st March...

Gregson

Cautious optimism for rejoicing at British Open

February 24 • Organisers welcome news of stepped removal of Covid-19 restrictions — with definitive decision on Symphony Hall contest penciled in for mid-April at the earliest.

Virus

BBE outlines implications for English banding as Covid restrictions diminish

February 23 • Brass Bands England issues guidance on the potential stepped return to full banding activity in England following the latest Government announcements

What's on »

Contest: 100thSpring Festival

Saturday 8 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Sunday 19 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury, Cheltenham, GL40 4SH

Contest: National Brass Band Championship of Great Britain

Saturday 2 October • Kensington Gore, South Kensington, London SW7 2AP

Vacancies »

Avonbank (Evesham) Brass Band

February 16 • Avonbank (Section 2) requires a front row cornet and Eb Bass to join this very friendly band and complete their line up when rehearsals re-start. We aim to hit the ground running and make up for lost time with a steady mix of concerts and engagements!

Chadderton Band

February 9 • Chadderton Band is a very friendly non contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are looking for players of any age and ability on all sections of the band + EUPH Drums. Please come along to one of our rehearsals give us a try.

Foss Dyke Band

January 30 • Front Row Cornet vacancy, it's our last empty chair. Come and join Foss and enjoy our newly refurbished band room under MD David Dernley. Foss Dyke are a 1st Section Band with a moderate contest and concert schedule.

Pro Cards »

Jack Capstaff

Bmus (Hons)
Conductor | Composer

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top