Brass on the Mind magazine launch

Mode forâ€¦ has announced its latest commitment to supporting the wellbeing and mental health of brass band musicians with the release of a new quarterly digital e-magazine entitled 'Brass on the Mind'.

First issue

The first issue will be released on 26th March and will feature editorial content and resources surrounding wellbeing and mental health.

It will also be packed with practical tools and ideas for building emotional fitness and needs of musicians, features on bands, organisations and musicians putting an emphasis on supporting positive mental health, plus lots more from reviews to recipes.

Focus

Tabby Kerwin, Director of Mode forâ€¦ told 4BR: "There is definitely scope for a magazine that moves the focus from the news in brass banding to a focus on supporting it's wellbeing and mental health.

The content will be informative, relaxed and easy reading and the hope is that it will help people prioritise their emotional fitness and wellbeing, but with the knowledge it has been developed especially for musicians in brass banding by musicians in the movement."

Tabby added: "Brass on the Mind will have content applicable for a range of ages and be a resource for musicians to support themselves, their banding friends, family and students.

I'm delighted that we will feature musicians who are passionate about prioritising health and wellbeing in the brass band genre and together we can create ways to develop a great resource."

There is a need to prioritise mental health and wellbeing in the brass band movement, to start conversations and raise awareness Tabby Kerwin

Raise awareness

Tabby took the time to thank those who have helped her with her latest initiative. "There is a need to prioritise mental health and wellbeing in the brass band movement, to start conversations and raise awareness.

The magazine is just part of our ongoing commitment to doing that. We will continue to push the boundaries and learn more in order to help and support others."

Subscribe

The yearly subscription is £20 and the magazine will be delivered direct to an email inbox.

To subscribe, go to: www.brassonthemind.co.uk