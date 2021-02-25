Death of Gordon Roberts

The death has been announced of the hugely respected former Rothwell Temperance player and conductor, Gordon Roberts.

Gordon, who held the conducting role with great distinction and pride for 30 years, was the father of Rothwell's present Musical Director, David. He was also father to John, who also followed in his conducting footsteps, Kathy, Jane, and a loving grandfather and great-grandfather.

War time connection

Taught to play the tenor horn by his father during the Second World War, Gordon joined the reformed Rothwell Temperance Band in 1941.

He was to become a highly respected performer on the regional solo contest circuit competing against the likes of future friends Gerry Nicholson, Ken Dennison, Maurice Murphy, Geoff Whitham and David Read.

He as a member of the 1952 Champion Quartet alongside Brian Cooling, Gordon Davey and Joe Portrey.

Conductor

In 1952, Gordon retired from playing and began conducting Rothwell Temperance Band — aged just 23.

He studied under Denis Wright for his BBCM diploma in 1962 and over the next 30 years built Rothwell into a respected contesting and concert band.

His investment in young players in the mid-1960s bore long term fruit, winning the Yorkshire Regional Fourth Section title in 1968 and leading the band to the Third Section National Finals in 1971/73/75 and 1977.

Proud

After retiring from conducting in 1982, Gordon concentrated on arranging — many of his piece still being played today, notably 'Cockaigne Overture' which was premiered by Jim Watson and Black Dyke Mills Band and has been recorded by The current Rothwell Band.

A band spokesperson told 4BR: "He was very proud of his children in their achievements associated with banding, despite suffering with ill health over last decade."

Funeral details will be announced in due course.