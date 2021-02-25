                 

*
banner

News

Death of Gordon Roberts

The death has been announced of the hugely respected former Rothwell Temperance player and conductor, Gordon Roberts.

Rothwell
  Gordon and his wife with Rothwell Temperance Band

Thursday, 25 February 2021

        

4BR has been informed of the death of Gordon Roberts — a former player, conductor and life-long supporter of Rothwell Temperance Band.

Gordon, who held the conducting role with great distinction and pride for 30 years, was the father of Rothwell's present Musical Director, David. He was also father to John, who also followed in his conducting footsteps, Kathy, Jane, and a loving grandfather and great-grandfather.

War time connection

Taught to play the tenor horn by his father during the Second World War, Gordon joined the reformed Rothwell Temperance Band in 1941.

He was to become a highly respected performer on the regional solo contest circuit competing against the likes of future friends Gerry Nicholson, Ken Dennison, Maurice Murphy, Geoff Whitham and David Read.

He as a member of the 1952 Champion Quartet alongside Brian Cooling, Gordon Davey and Joe Portrey.

Conductor

In 1952, Gordon retired from playing and began conducting Rothwell Temperance Band — aged just 23.

He studied under Denis Wright for his BBCM diploma in 1962 and over the next 30 years built Rothwell into a respected contesting and concert band.

His investment in young players in the mid-1960s bore long term fruit, winning the Yorkshire Regional Fourth Section title in 1968 and leading the band to the Third Section National Finals in 1971/73/75 and 1977.

He studied under Denis Wright for his BBCM diploma in 1962 and over the next 30 years built Rothwell into a respected contesting and concert band4BR

Proud

After retiring from conducting in 1982, Gordon concentrated on arranging — many of his piece still being played today, notably 'Cockaigne Overture' which was premiered by Jim Watson and Black Dyke Mills Band and has been recorded by The current Rothwell Band.

A band spokesperson told 4BR: "He was very proud of his children in their achievements associated with banding, despite suffering with ill health over last decade."

Funeral details will be announced in due course.

        

TAGS: Rothwell Temperance

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

swabba

SWBBA on-line closing date looms

February 25 • The on-line closing date for the South West Brass Band Association Solo & Quartet Contest is the 28th February.

MIA

Cross channel collaboration to lead to informed Covid-19 decisions

February 25 • The Music Industries Association is working in collaboration with the French Musical Instruments Manufacturing Association to lead Covid-19 research

Anthony Smith

Smith and Besson...

February 25 • The highly respected euphonium player Anthony Smith joins the Besson stable of international performance artists.

Riverside

pBuzz around Riverside Rookies

February 25 • A new musical initiative has taken off with a buzz led by Mark and Laura Good at Riverside Youth Band.

What's on »

Contest: 100thSpring Festival

Saturday 8 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Sunday 19 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury, Cheltenham, GL40 4SH

Contest: National Brass Band Championship of Great Britain

Saturday 2 October • Kensington Gore, South Kensington, London SW7 2AP

Vacancies »

Chadderton Band

February 25 • Chadderton Band is a very friendly non contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are looking for players of any age and ability on all sections of the band + EUPH Drums. Please come along to one of our rehearsals give us a try.

Avonbank (Evesham) Brass Band

February 16 • Avonbank (Section 2) requires a front row cornet and Eb Bass to join this very friendly band and complete their line up when rehearsals re-start. We aim to hit the ground running and make up for lost time with a steady mix of concerts and engagements!

Chadderton Band

February 9 • Chadderton Band is a very friendly non contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are looking for players of any age and ability on all sections of the band + EUPH Drums. Please come along to one of our rehearsals give us a try.

Pro Cards »

David A. Stowell


Conductor and composer

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top