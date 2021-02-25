Ford to make big band return

Matt Ford will be leading the musical celebrations in honour of Len Phillips Big Band in a free live-streamed concert from the famous Abbey Road Studios next month.

Big band singer Matt Ford, who has been a welcome guest vocalist with Foden's Band amongst others in the past, will be making a return to performance at the legendary Abbey Road Studios next month for a live streamed concert.

He will be leading the musical celebrations in honour of the Len Phillips Big Band which has been entertaining lovers of swing music across the UK and around the world for the past 30 years.

Free concert

Whilst recording a new album on 20th March, the 17-piece ensemble will also be performing the first livestream 'Big Band Concert' from the legendary recording venue as a tribute to Len Phillips who sadly passed away earlier this year.

The band is regularly heard on BBC Radio 2 as well as with their popular live performances at The Ritz in London. They have also played at the world famous Moscow Viennese Ball.

It's all free as well — so why not join Matt and the band for some fabulous music making 4BR

Fab music

No ticket required. Go to the Len Phillips Big Band Facebook page or YouTube channel to watch. The concert will also be available to view for a further two weeks if you miss it live.

https://www.facebook.com/LenPhillipsBigBand/

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAloIA41sFe-6z6sj-3qIVw