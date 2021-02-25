Smith and Besson...

The highly respected euphonium player Anthony Smith joins the Besson stable of international performance artists.

Besson Musical Instruments has announced the welcome addition to their stable of international performance artists of Anthony Smith, the highly regarded solo euphonium of Filton Concert Brass and Bandmaster of Bristol Eastern Corps of the Salvation Army.

Fantastic player

Welcoming him to Besson, Steven Mead told 4BR: "Anthony is a fantastic player and a wonderful musical asset to the Besson family.

I've had the pleasure of working with him over the last couple of years and have been so impressed with his wonderful rich sound and fluid technique. He is a complete musician with an electric musical outlook.

It's great to see a lifelong Besson performer gain the recognition he deserves for his talent and tireless commitment to music making."

Pivotal

Anthony joined Filton Concert Brass in 2010 as solo euphonium and has been pivotal in their rise to becoming a respected elite level band, claiming the First Section National, Senior Cup, Senior Trophy, Welsh Open and Wychavon Contest titles long the way.

He played at Bristol Easton Corps for 14 years before taking the baton in 2013, pioneering an innovative music tuition programme for local schoolchildren. A respected arranger he has also performed with numerous top bands in both the secular and Salvation movements.



Anthony became a Licentiate of the Royal Schools of Music in 2009 and has also gained a renowned reputation as a soloist, winning awards at the Welsh Open, Wychavon Festival of Brass and Foden's Solo & Ensemble contest.

