Cross channel collaboration to lead to informed Covid-19 decisions

The Music Industries Association is working in collaboration with the French Musical Instruments Manufacturing Association to lead Covid-19 research

The Music Industries Association (MIA), the trade body for the UK musical instrument industry, has announced that it is continuing to collaborate with the French Musical Instruments Manufacturing Association (CSFI) in research into music instrument disinfection and wind instrument aerosol production.

Performance returns

It is hoped that the ongoing work will play an important role in enabling various Government agencies and bodies to make informed Covid-19 decisions into providing regulatory guidelines surrounding return to live performances.

Two research projects have been undertaken: The first focuses on the virus's behaviour on musical instruments, and on disinfection techniques, whist the second examines the challenges of musical practices (instrumental and vocal) in real time by characterising the aerosols emitted.

Findings from both research projects will be presented in a special 40 minute on-line presentation later today (Thursday 25th February) at 5.00pm (GMT) 4BR

On-line presentation

It will be led by Fanny Reyre Menard, who has been coordinating CSFI research since May 2020, and Michael Jousserand who has worked on the projects since April 2020.

To register

To register, go to:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_2Cp99YKcTBSjY1UMRnalJg