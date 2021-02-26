30th anniversary celebrations for Brass Band World magazine

The leading brass band publication celebrates a special milestone with its 301st issue.

This month's special 30th anniversary edition of Brass Band World and BBW Digital magazine is out now â€” packed with news, views, opinions and reviews that add up to essential reading.

Founding principles

BBW's founding Editor, Robert Mulholland published the magazine's first edition in February 1991, and in doing so began a journey that revolutionised the brass band media landscape.

30 YEARS OF BBW:



Today's BBW Editor, David Childs, looks back over 30 years, delving into the rich history of the magazine and, together with a number of brass band luminaries, explores the impact the publication has made during its lifetime.





30 YEARS OF REPERTOIRE:



The BBW Interview — Chief Contributor, Christopher Thomas, probes three of the brass band world's brightest creative lights during BBW's three decades of publishing, Edward Gregson, Philip Wilby and Philip Sparke, provoking fascinating insights about how far repertoire has developed and where its future lies.





30 YEARS OF WOMEN IN BANDING:



Lisa Fitzgerald-Lombard delves back into the last three decades of Brass Band World to share fascinating insights into the gradual embracing of female talent now enhancing brass bands, and celebrates the pioneers and their outstanding achievements along the way





A LOOK-BACK IN TIME:



Centre Band — A quick look-back at the three 'major' championships that constitute the UK Grand Slam reveal that, despite the subjectivity and many variables involved in brass band competition.

Only 18 bands and 19 conductors share the 87 titles listed in this month's '30-year Roll of Honour' featuring historic images of Grimethorpe, Foden's, Fairey, Leyland, Black Dyke, Brighouse & Rastrick, Cory and Yorkshire Building Society bands.





AND ANOTHER THING...



This month we are taken 'Back to the Future' 30 years with Brass Band World's resident wit and cartoonist, Rob Nesbitt — 'Nezzy' to his friends





LET'S DEBATE:



Black Dyke Band's Chairman, Trevor Caffull, reveals how the Queensbury outfit has met the existential challenge posed by the pandemic, the engagement and well-being of players,.

He shares the organisation's bold 'Pathway to Performance' offering a 'best practice' example to other bands with post-pandemic motivation concerns





THE FUTURE LOOKS BRIGHT:



Mental Health first-aider in England, Tabby Kerwin, talks embracing possibility and positivity to firstly support personal well-being and mental health, and using these learned skills to build a stronger, healthier and happier brass band movement





BANDING SPIRIT:



To keep the global band world playing, Cory Band and Headline sponsor, Kapitol Promotions, is gearing-up to deliver the second edition of its Online Championships — 'Battle of the Regions'.

Over 100 competing bands will bring performances reflecting their regions of the world — so don't forget to tune in and spur the spirited competing bands on.





TRIBUTE TO JAMES SCOTT:



Renowned cornet soloist, conductor, adjudicator and educator, James Scott, sadly passed away at the age of 95 on 24 January 2021.

Together with several leading lights of the brass band world, David Childs pays tribute to one of the most revered figures in the brass band world





STACCATO PROFILE:



Helen Williams chats to her former Cory colleague, Stephanie Wilkins.

The Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama graduate recently followed Cornwall compatriot, Zoe Lovatt-Cooper, as Black Dyke's flugel horn soloist and has also become a Geneva Artist.





PRO PRACTICE:



This month, 'Pro Practice' host, Dr. Robert Childs, welcomes Dr. Jason Sulliman — Professor of Trombone at Troy University, USA, trombone tutor to the North American Brass Band Summer School and an M&W Artist to provide fascinating insight to embouchure stability, managing expectations and practice concepts





PRO PLATFORM:



Raquel Samayoa leads a dynamic and engaging career as an educator, chamber musician, soloist, and now Yamaha Artist.

The US-based trumpet star, who with Lantana Trio members will host the 2022 International Women's Brass Conference at the University of North Texas, chats to David Childs, about 'dreaming big'





BBW CASTAWAY:



This month, the boat to BBW's imaginary desert island sets sail with World of Sound's Manager, Producer and Engineer, Adam Goldsmith, accompanied by his eclectic listening and thoughtful reading choices, although we're not quite sure how we're going to get his luxury item sent to join him!





NEWS:



Learning 'opps' in March — the 'StAMP Virtual Conservatoire'

and the 'Black Dyke Virtual Brass Day'





RECORDINGS:



Tim Mutum brings the streamed audio and video morsels dished up on wobplay.com in January and February; plus the latest recordings by euphonium soloist Mauro Martins, cornet soloist Chris Bradley and the Band of the RAF College.





MUSIC:



New flexible music for home and concert hall performance from publishing houses Gramercy, Prima Vista Musikk and The Salvation Army USA East and Trade Central territories.





PRODUCTS:



The new medium-shank David Childs Signature Mouthpiece and bell cover launched by Alliance.

PERFORMANCE:



The RNCM Brass Band Festival 2021 edition looks back on the last 14 years virtually and the National Youth Brass Band of New Zealand offers goes live in concert — three times!





BRASS BUSINESS:



Focus on community banding support by New Moon insurance company.





