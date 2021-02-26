Bokaris and Thomas make Eternal link

Two of the leading young euphonium talents have collaborated on a new musical project — with the desire for more to come.

Adam Bokaris and Daniel Thomas, the solo euphonium players of Grimethorpe and Black Dyke respectfully have collaborated on a work written by Japanese composer Kosuke Yamashita, entitled, 'Eternal Story'.

Originally composed as a feature for trumpet and saxophone it is the first time it has been performed a euphonium duet by the Besson and Geneva artists.

None better

Adam told 4BR: "It's always good to work with wonderful musicians — and none come better than Daniel.

The work was originally written for the remarkable duo of Norwegian trumpeter, Tine Thing Helseth and Japanese saxophonist, Yasuto Tanaka, but I felt it would also work wonderfully well for the euphonium.

Daniel and I have worked on our audio editing skills over the last few months as we know it provides an exciting opportunity to reach out to a new audience as performers."

Further developments

He added: "We both have a real desire to also provide opportunities for the students we teach at Huddersfield University and University of Salford, so this is an avenue we wish to develop further."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=tXVaOcaSgro&feature=youtu.be&fbclid=IwAR2Wb8kb-c9FBH1mnOvJ6awtMOz3s1ozR-UQQGpcJJy_tKm5HK9LemZXa1k

To find out more about the duo go to:

Adam Bokaris

https://www.facebook.com/bokaris9789

Daniel Thomas

https://www.facebook.com/daneuph