Bokaris and Thomas make Eternal link

Two of the leading young euphonium talents have collaborated on a new musical project — with the desire for more to come.

Bokaris and Thomas
  The leading young euphonium talents are exploring new performance opportunities

Friday, 26 February 2021

        

Two of the UK's leading young euphonium talents have combined for a joint recording project.

Adam Bokaris and Daniel Thomas, the solo euphonium players of Grimethorpe and Black Dyke respectfully have collaborated on a work written by Japanese composer Kosuke Yamashita, entitled, 'Eternal Story'.

Originally composed as a feature for trumpet and saxophone it is the first time it has been performed a euphonium duet by the Besson and Geneva artists.

None better

Adam told 4BR: "It's always good to work with wonderful musicians — and none come better than Daniel.

The work was originally written for the remarkable duo of Norwegian trumpeter, Tine Thing Helseth and Japanese saxophonist, Yasuto Tanaka, but I felt it would also work wonderfully well for the euphonium.

Daniel and I have worked on our audio editing skills over the last few months as we know it provides an exciting opportunity to reach out to a new audience as performers."

Further developments

He added: "We both have a real desire to also provide opportunities for the students we teach at Huddersfield University and University of Salford, so this is an avenue we wish to develop further."

Daniel and I have worked on our audio editing skills over the last few months as we know it provides an exciting opportunity to reach out to a new audience as performersAdam Bokaris

To enjoy

To enjoy go to:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=tXVaOcaSgro&feature=youtu.be&fbclid=IwAR2Wb8kb-c9FBH1mnOvJ6awtMOz3s1ozR-UQQGpcJJy_tKm5HK9LemZXa1k

To find out more about the duo go to:
Adam Bokaris
https://www.facebook.com/bokaris9789

Daniel Thomas
https://www.facebook.com/daneuph

        

