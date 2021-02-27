                 

*
banner

News

Stewart honour at inclusion in major work

Cory soprano star Steve Stewart has spoken of the both the humbling and exciting emotions being asked to perform in a major new work by his friend Ken Ferguson about the 911 tragedy has brought him.

Steve
  Steve Stewart has kept himself busy over the last few months

Saturday, 27 February 2021

        

Cory soprano star Steve Stewart has told 4BR that he is both humbled and excited by being asked to be part of a major new composition that has been undertaken by his friend and former banding colleague Ken Ferguson.

The work reflects on the 911 tragedy in New York in September 2001 but is also in part a response to the death of the composer's sister.

It has taken over five months to score, with the eight tracks joining together to form an album work of around 49 minutes which it is hoped will accompany a movie to be produced about the event.

20th anniversary

Ken Ferguson is currently working on the recording production, and although a release date has not yet been confirmed, it is hoped that it will be released before the 20th anniversary date.

"It really is a humbling experience to be asked to be part it,"Steve told 4BR. "Ken and I have known each other for such a long time and he wrote the wonderful 'Brandane Rhapsody' for me for my CD, 'Over the Horizon'.

911 is still such an emotive human tragedy even some 20 years after it occurred, so you can see why I'm honoured to be asked to part of it alongside my partner Rachel who is wonderful professional mezzo-soprano singer."

Excitement

Steve added: "The excitement came when I saw what Ken wanted me to play — allowing me to explore boundaries playing on a four-valve piccolo trumpet as well as my soprano to give colour and texture to the lines.

The narrative of the work draws you into city with me playing a piccolo duet to create the sound of a great old train arriving at Grand Central Station as well as the haunting sounds of the work's 'Elegy'."

It really is a humbling experience to be asked to be part itSteve Stewart

Busy

The project is one of a number that has kept Steve busy in the past few months away from banding — with his regular online teaching commitments seeing him take to his garden studio each day to pass on his experience and keep his lip in trim.

"I've invested in some great technical equipment to help teaching and recording so I quite enjoy making the short walk to work each day!

Like everyone else though I can't wait to get back on stage and I hope that this musical connection with Ken will also lead to more exciting projects in the near future."

Find out more

To find out more about the project and help support it go to: https://www.calomusic.com/

        

TAGS: Cory

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Steve

Stewart honour at inclusion in major work

February 27 • Cory soprano star Steve Stewart has spoken of the both the humbling and exciting emotions being asked to perform in a major new work by his friend Ken Ferguson about the 911 tragedy has brought him.

Bateerham

Exciting new possibilities for virtuosic trumpet concerto

February 27 • A brand new trumpet concerto written by Australian composer Andrew Batterham LSO principal David Elton could well develop into a major solo brass band work.

Bokaris and Thomas

Bokaris and Thomas make Eternal link

February 26 • Two of the leading young euphonium talents have collaborated on a new musical project — with the desire for more to come.

rENTON

Renton spotlight for latest Besson Fridays at Home

February 26 • Frank Renton is the special guest of the Besson Fridays at Home team this evening — so plenty of entertainment, views and opinions are guaranteed!

What's on »

Contest: 100thSpring Festival

Saturday 8 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Sunday 19 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury, Cheltenham, GL40 4SH

Contest: National Brass Band Championship of Great Britain

Saturday 2 October • Kensington Gore, South Kensington, London SW7 2AP

Vacancies »

Crewe Brass

February 26 • Following the Government announcement, Crewe Brass are looking to resume COVID compliant rehearsals in the summer. We are looking for a Tuned Percussionist. We have all the gear & instruments and need someone to play them !! They are here waiting for you.

Chadderton Band

February 25 • Chadderton Band is a very friendly non contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are looking for players of any age and ability on all sections of the band + EUPH Drums. Please come along to one of our rehearsals give us a try.

Crewe Brass

February 25 • Following the Government announcement, Crewe Brass are looking to resume COVID compliant rehearsals in the summer. We are looking for Eb and Bb Basses. We have instruments and need someone to blow them !! Crewe Brass have a new home at the Heritage Centre

Pro Cards »

Prof. Christopher Houlding

MMus, GGSM, LRAM
Conductor, Performer, Educator

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top