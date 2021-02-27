Stewart honour at inclusion in major work

Cory soprano star Steve Stewart has spoken of the both the humbling and exciting emotions being asked to perform in a major new work by his friend Ken Ferguson about the 911 tragedy has brought him.

Cory soprano star Steve Stewart has told 4BR that he is both humbled and excited by being asked to be part of a major new composition that has been undertaken by his friend and former banding colleague Ken Ferguson.

The work reflects on the 911 tragedy in New York in September 2001 but is also in part a response to the death of the composer's sister.

It has taken over five months to score, with the eight tracks joining together to form an album work of around 49 minutes which it is hoped will accompany a movie to be produced about the event.

20th anniversary

Ken Ferguson is currently working on the recording production, and although a release date has not yet been confirmed, it is hoped that it will be released before the 20th anniversary date.

"It really is a humbling experience to be asked to be part it,"Steve told 4BR. "Ken and I have known each other for such a long time and he wrote the wonderful 'Brandane Rhapsody' for me for my CD, 'Over the Horizon'.

911 is still such an emotive human tragedy even some 20 years after it occurred, so you can see why I'm honoured to be asked to part of it alongside my partner Rachel who is wonderful professional mezzo-soprano singer."

Excitement

Steve added: "The excitement came when I saw what Ken wanted me to play — allowing me to explore boundaries playing on a four-valve piccolo trumpet as well as my soprano to give colour and texture to the lines.

The narrative of the work draws you into city with me playing a piccolo duet to create the sound of a great old train arriving at Grand Central Station as well as the haunting sounds of the work's 'Elegy'."





It really is a humbling experience to be asked to be part it Steve Stewart

Advertisement

Busy

The project is one of a number that has kept Steve busy in the past few months away from banding — with his regular online teaching commitments seeing him take to his garden studio each day to pass on his experience and keep his lip in trim.

"I've invested in some great technical equipment to help teaching and recording so I quite enjoy making the short walk to work each day!

Like everyone else though I can't wait to get back on stage and I hope that this musical connection with Ken will also lead to more exciting projects in the near future."

Find out more

To find out more about the project and help support it go to: https://www.calomusic.com/