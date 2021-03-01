2021 National Finals to go ahead

If everything goes as planned there will be new National Champions declared at Cheltenham and London later this year.

Kapitol Promotions has announced that the Finals of the National Brass Band Championships of Great Britain 2021 will be held as planned this year, subject to the government Covid-19 rules and guidance that would be in place at the time.

Invitations

Speaking about this announcement, Philip Morris, Managing Director, Kapitol Promotions conformed to 4BR: "After an extremely difficult 2020 for banding and society in general, we are all looking forward to bands being able to return to rehearsals and take part in these Championships."

Bands who had qualified for the 2021 Finals will receive an invitation to compete via email towards the end of March.

It is understood that bands from the London & Southern Counties will be invited to compete in each section on a formula based on appropriate grading tables with the Regional Committee.

A further announcement will be made in due course, but it is understood that this has been now been formalised.





Dates

The First, Second, Third and Fourth National Finals Sections will take place on the weekend of Saturday 18th & Sunday 19th September at the Centaur Auditorium at Cheltenham Racecourse.

The Championship Section National Final will take place on Saturday 2nd October, at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Further announcements

4BR was informed that further information regarding the National Championships, including how Kapitol Promotions intends to collaborate with the Royal Albert Hall in their 150th anniversary year, will be announced in due course.

For further information go to:

www.nationalbrassbandchampionships.com

Facebook: TheNationalChampionships

Twitter: @kapitol_promo