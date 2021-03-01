                 

UniBrass Band Camp set for entertainment mode

A Summer School with a difference is promised in August — aimed at those young at musical heart and with a strong entertainment constitution...

  The Band Camp offers music and entertainment...

Monday, 01 March 2021

        

The UniBrass organisation is starting preparations for what they hope will be an exciting brass band 'Summer School' experience specifically for brass banders aged 18 to 25.

Band Camp will run from Wednesday 25th — Monday 30th August and will be open to any brass or percussion musician aged 18-25 (including school leavers, university students, or anyone with a brass band interest) as well as anyone over 25 currently in higher education.

Balance

Led by Musical Director David Thornton of Grimethorpe Colliery Band and senior tutor in brass bands at the RNCM in Manchester, it will involve a mixture of full band rehearsals, sectionals, workshops and performances.

It is aimed to be an enjoyable balance of musical and social activities; musically beneficial with interesting repertoire and performance opportunities, alongside excursions, outdoor activities, and plenty of evening entertainment.

It is hoped that Band Camp participants will develop musically, form a group of like-minded friends, and enjoy a blast of brass after what has been an unusual year.

Energy and drive

David told 4BR: "Right from the outset the UniBrass initiative has been an extremely important addition to the brass band calendar. The contest has injected energy and drive to band activity and now Band Camp will extend that work.

I'm looking forward to a great event; full of quality music, creativity, team building, fun and performances. I personally can't wait!"

Niche

Looking forward to the event, Andy Straiton, UniBrass Chair added: "We believe that Band Camp fills a gap in the market with a new opportunity for young people to get involved with UniBrass and find out what we are all about — whether they currently go to university or not.

We have a great week planned musically, with plenty of socials too, all at an affordable price."

Based at Hesley Wood Scout Activity Centre, Chapeltown, near Sheffield, participants will stay in bunkhouse dormitory style accommodation or have the option to camp if they prefer.

We have a great week planned musically, with plenty of socials too, all at an affordable price

Further information:

For further information go to: www.unib.co.uk/bandcamp

The course will cost £190 (bunkhouse) or £160 (camping) for half board stay, with self-catering facilities available too. Payment can be made in instalments or as one sum.

4BR was informed that UniBrass and Brass Bands England are constantly monitoring the Covid-19 situation and working within all guidelines.

        







