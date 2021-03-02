                 

News

Bolsover to set for worldwide welcome

The Bolsover International Brass Band Summer School is starting to welcome guests from around the banding world as the popular event confirms its musical return.

Bolsover
  The return of the popular Summer School event has been announced.

Tuesday, 02 March 2021

        

There is more good news for a brass band community eager to return to the things they love doing over the next few months.

Open

The organisers of the 2021 Bolsover International Brass Band Summer School (BIBBSS) have confirmed to 4BR that they will now make arrangements to host their popular event from Sunday 25th to Friday 30th July based at the excellent facilities provided at Shirebrook Academy in Derbyshire.

Having been built over the last few years into one of the most popular Summer schools in the banding calendar, the event had to be cancelled in 2020 due to Covid-19.

Huge success

Course Director Steven Mead is therefore understandably delighted that if everything goes to plan with the relaxation of Covid-19 regulations and guidelines, it will once again welcome delegates from around the world to enjoy a week of musical challenges and plenty of fun.

The Besson star told 4BR: "The 2019 course was a huge success and we hoped to build on that in 2020. It wasn't to be, but 2021 offers such an exciting opportunity to return with a huge musical bang — and I can't wait.

We are really excited to be able to hold this year's Bolsover International Summer School, at the superb air-conditioned Shirebrook Academy.

We will of course take full account of how things progress over the coming months and keep everyone informed, but this really is a fantastic opportunity to return to brass playing with friends, reinvigorated, rejuvenated and ready to go!"

He added: "I can assure everyone that we have already started work to make sure the 2021 event will be better than ever.

I believe the appetite for enjoying brass banding is going to be huge when this crisis passes, and the Bolsover International Brass Band Summer School will be at the forefront of that.

We still have just around 20 places available so I would urge people to sign up for a week of magical brass band experiences, meeting new friends and enjoying quality time with their experienced and dedicated tutors."

Tutors

Booking for places on the 2021 course is now open and there is expected to be huge demand for an event that offers something for everyone — from an outdoor concert at the beautiful Newstead Abbey to tutoring from the likes of Mark Wilkinson, David Hirst, Chris Thomas, Shaun Crowther, Paul Bennett, Steve Jones, Gareth Hand and Della Pearce.

I believe the appetite for enjoying brass banding is going to be huge when this crisis passes, and the Bolsover International Brass Band Summer School will be at the forefront of thatSteven Mead

More information:

For more information go to:

https://www.bibbss.org.uk/2020/06/15/2021-booking-now-open/

Enquiries to info@bibbss.org.uk
Website: www.BIBBSS.org.uk

Enrolment forms: https://www.bibbss.org.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/BIBBSS-Residential-Enrolment-Form-2021.pdf

Brochure: https://www.bibbss.org.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/BIBBSS-Brochure-2021-Spreads.pdf

Musical Director: Steven Mead
Associate Conductor: David Hirst

        

