Get back and get safe...

Brass Bands England hosts online seminars this week to help get bands ready for the day they can get back to doing what they love best...

BBE
  The seminars offer the latest help from Brass Bands England

Wednesday, 03 March 2021

        

Brass Bands England will be hosting two mid-week on-line training events over the next two days as bands start to think about the practical steps that need to be put in place as we prepare for a possible return to rehearsals.

BandSafe Online


Wednesday 3rd March
Time: 6.00pm — 9.30pm

BBE Member: £60.00
BBE Non-Member: £100.00

BBE BandSafe Training, developed in partnership with NSPCC, is aimed at all band safeguarding officers, and members responsible for the children in their band. The workshop takes place using the Zoom platform.

The extensive online training course has been designed as a companion to the BandSafe Toolkit, which provides support for users to develop their own policies and procedures on national guidance given by BBE.

The training course and online toolkit will help bands ensure they have adequate safeguarding arrangements in place.

The training makes up one of the qualifying elements that bands need to complete to use the BBE BOPA, alongside membership and completion of the BandSafe Toolkit. Bands wishing to use the BOPA must have two members who have completed the training course within the last two years.

**You will receive a confirmation email after registration with the details of the zoom link and some training materials in advance. Please read this information fully before the start of the training session**

To register:


https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info?id=114&reset=1


BBE Webinar: Bring Back the Brass — Re-engaging your Youth Band


Thursday 4th March
Time: 7.00pm — 9.00pm

BBE Member: Free
BBE Non-Member: £5.00

Join this webinar for an interactive session led by Brass Bands England's Youth Development Brass Specialists Paul Fisher, Deirdre Waller-Box and Helen Minshall to explore the challenges and the potential of working with young people online.
During the webinar, they will be answering the following questions:

Why can't we all play together?

How do I prepare for an online rehearsal?

How can Brass Bands England help?

If you can, make sure to complete the three minute Brass Foundations survey at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1vUdAsqPzaPR-9zxQirtq2j3tcdkFocwfXDgW-CSZV-w/viewform?edit_requested=true
prior to the webinar, so that we can find out what support you will need for your future youth work.

To register:


https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info?id=135&reset=1

        

