Fully Scored returns

There is another episode of the 'Fully Scored' podcast to enjoy this month, when presenter Matthew Frost meets up with Derek Lance, Bandmaster of the New York Staff Band.

Derek talks about his time with the Staff Band, his music making and his faith, plus much more. Like every interviewee, Derek is also put to the test in Bandmastermind!

For the analysis in this episode, Matthew is joined by Andrew Blyth, Head of Music Editorial. Andrew speaks about Leslie Condon's Selection — 'In Wonder Beholding' and unlocks the message and meaning of the music.

https://pod.link/1490998418

