Fully Scored returns

There is a new episode of the podcast 'Fully Scored' to enjoy with presenter Matthew Frost.

  The Fully Scored podcast returns with a new guest

Thursday, 04 March 2021

        

There is another episode of the 'Fully Scored' podcast to enjoy this month, when presenter Matthew Frost meets up with Derek Lance, Bandmaster of the New York Staff Band.

Derek talks about his time with the Staff Band, his music making and his faith, plus much more. Like every interviewee, Derek is also put to the test in Bandmastermind!

For the analysis in this episode, Matthew is joined by Andrew Blyth, Head of Music Editorial. Andrew speaks about Leslie Condon's Selection — 'In Wonder Beholding' and unlocks the message and meaning of the music.

https://pod.link/1490998418

        

Encouraging findings with latest Covid-19 research

March 4 • The preliminary findings of joint research offers further hope for performers and audiences alike.

General positives for Arts budget help

March 4 • The latest Government budget help for the arts sector has gained a generally positive response — although there remains concern that self employed musicians are still losing out.

Scottish youth shines in Final push

March 4 • Over 60 young players took the opportunity to qualify for the Scottish Youth Solo Festival later this month.

