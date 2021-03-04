                 

*
banner

News

Scottish youth shines in Final push

Over 60 young players took the opportunity to qualify for the Scottish Youth Solo Festival later this month.

sbba
  Young players from all over Scotland took part in the online event

Thursday, 04 March 2021

        

The future of Scottish banding seems to be encouragingly bright after hearing the performances of over 60 talented youngsters who took part in the qualification rounds for the Scottish Youth Solo Festival later this month.

Over the weekend the players from the six Scottish Brass Band Association areas took part in live-streamed events on the SBBA YouTube channel.

Qualifiers

As a result, 15 qualifiers from the Fife, East of Scotland, Northern Counties and South West Scotland Associations will be joined by 19 finalists from the Borders and West of Scotland areas in three age categories: 12 & under, 16 & under and 21 & under.

The mentors for Saturday's regional qualifying event were Jamie McVicar and Sandy Coffin — both of whom were extremely impressed, not only by the way the soloists performed, but by the way they mastered the technology to capture their quality of their musicianship.

Well done

"It has been brilliant to see so many young people still practising and playing their instruments during these difficult times we are all living in,"said Jamie.

"Thank you and well done to everyone who took part and to SBBA for making this all possible."

On Sunday, Craig Anderson and Chic Keenan were the mentors, with Craig praising the performers for keeping music alive and vibrant, and the parents and teachers who supported and encouraged them to enter.

"The playing had been of an incredibly high standard,"he said, mentioning in particular the 12 & unders for filling him with "hope and joy for the future".

34 qualifiers

All 34 qualifiers will be advancing to the Youth Solo Festival final which will be broadcast on the SBBA YouTube channel on Saturday 13th March, when the Scottish Championships would normally have been held in Perth.

The following day, senior players will be showcasing their talents by taking part in their own Open Solo event.

The playing had been of an incredibly high standardCraig Anderson

Enjoy the performances

The young musicians' performances can be viewed on the SBBA YouTube channel at:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yVpZc1a4iZE (Saturday)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RgZATfyNPno (Sunday).

The event was made possible through funding from Creative Scotland.

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Covid

Encouraging findings with latest Covid-19 research

March 4 • The preliminary findings of joint research offers further hope for performers and audiences alike.

Money

General positives for Arts budget help

March 4 • The latest Government budget help for the arts sector has gained a generally positive response — although there remains concern that self employed musicians are still losing out.

sbba

Scottish youth shines in Final push

March 4 • Over 60 young players took the opportunity to qualify for the Scottish Youth Solo Festival later this month.

Podcast

Fully Scored returns

March 4 • There is a new episode of the podcast 'Fully Scored' to enjoy with presenter Matthew Frost.

What's on »

Contest: 100thSpring Festival

Saturday 8 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Sunday 19 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury, Cheltenham, GL40 4SH

Contest: National Brass Band Championship of Great Britain

Saturday 2 October • Kensington Gore, South Kensington, London SW7 2AP

Vacancies »

The Marple Band

March 2 • Are you looking for a change of scene after lockdown has ended. The Marple Band are a friendly group of 1st Section musicians who are looking for an Eb Bass and Bb Bass player and tutti cornets.

Crewe Brass

February 26 • Following the Government announcement, Crewe Brass are looking to resume COVID compliant rehearsals in the summer. We are looking for a Tuned Percussionist. We have all the gear & instruments and need someone to play them !! They are here waiting for you.

Chadderton Band

February 25 • Chadderton Band is a very friendly non contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are looking for players of any age and ability on all sections of the band + EUPH Drums. Please come along to one of our rehearsals give us a try.

Pro Cards »

Nigel Seaman

ARMCM ARNCM
Conductor, band trainer, teacher and adjudicator

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top