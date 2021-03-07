The funeral of Gordon Roberts, the former conductor of Rothwell Temperance Band will take place on Tuesday 9th March.

The funeral of Gordon Roberts, the former player and conductor of the Rothwell Temperance Band will take place on Tuesday 9th March at the Holy Trinity Church, Rothwell at 10.15am (LS26 0QL).

Music

At his request, the music to be played at the service will include an excerpt from Elgar's 'Cockaigne Overture' played by the band, whilst a wonderful personal tribute will be provided by a short recording of from 1949 of Gordon playing the euphonium solo in Frank Wright's test-piece, 'Sirius'.

Also performed will be the finale from 'Pomp & Circumstance No.5' played by his beloved band.

Covid-19 regulations are still in place at the present time.

Donations:

In Gordon's memory, donations can be made to Rothwell Temperance Band at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-loving-memory-of-gordon-roberts