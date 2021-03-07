BBE hosts Coldstream Guards

The next Brass Bands England webinar will explore the musical opportunities on offer through the British Army and the Coldstream Guards.

The latest development webinar hosted by Brass Bands England on Thursday 11th March (7.00pm), will explore the musical opportunities available to people in the British Army, and in particular, the Band of the Coldstream Guards.

Reputation

One of the oldest and most famous military bands in the world, it has a renowned reputation for producing outstanding musicians in a world class training and development environment.

The webinar is free for both BBE members and non-members and will provide a chance to meet members of the band, explore their extensive music programme, and learn about the day-to-day aspects of musician life.

Opportunities

Delegates will also find out about touring opportunities, as well as gaining insight into the musical education on offer from the band as well as other opportunities associated with the British Army, such as adventure training and sport.

The webinar will take place via Zoom.

Book places

Free places can be booked on the BBE website:

https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info?id=140&reset=1