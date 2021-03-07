Hutchinson to help National Youth Band to open virtual doors

The National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain will host a 'virtual open-day' in April — and its free to attend.

The National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain is set to host a free 'virtual open-day' on Tuesday 6th April.

It has been specially designed to give an unique insight for brass and percussion players between the age of 13 and 18, about the organisation as well as enjoy a fantastic masterclass from one of its leading tutors — Cory Band principal cornet, Tom Hutchinson.

Questions

There will also be the opportunity to ask questions of Operations Manager, Richard Milton, and NYBBGB Director of Artistic Planning, Dr Robert Childs, as well as enjoy listening into the sectional rehearsals of the band led by their international team of world class tutors.

The session will be held during the Youth Brass Band's forthcoming Easter Course, which due to the ongoing pandemic, will be a mix of virtual and physical performances and educational opportunities.

Fantastic opportunity

Operations Manager, Richard Milton told 4BR: "The Open Day will be a fantastic opportunity for youngsters who want to enjoy the wonderful experience of the band.

Not only will they get to listen to masterclass from Tom Hutchinson, but they'll get to listen in to sectional rehearsals, led by a stellar cast of the best of the best."

Book your place

The Youth Band's Easter Course will take place between 4th and 6th April and will follow the Government's latest advice on Covid-19. The three 'live days' will be held during the Spring half-term. The gala concert will be broadcast on Friday 18th June.

To book a place on the open day (10.00am — 1.30pm) go to:

https://form.jotform.com/210634941963358