Positive Mode for support on International Women's Day

Gyda Matland, Helen Harrelson and Toni Durrant become Artists in Association with Mode for... to help support well being and positive mental health in the brass band movement.

Mode for
  Gyda, Helen and Toni will become Artists in Association with Mode for...

Monday, 08 March 2021

        

Mode for... celebrates its 13th birthday this month by instigating the first of 13 different announcements during the month of March.

And on International Women's Day it has revealed the exciting news of a trio of new Artists in Association.

Support

Flugel player Gyda Matland of Eikanger-Bjørsvik Musikklag in Norway, Helen Harrelson, solo baritone of Fountain City Brass Band, USA, and Toni Durrant, solo euphonium of Carlton Main Frickley will become Artists in Association, engaged not only for their excellence as musicians, but for their support and dedication to the importance of wellbeing and positive mental health in the brass band movement.

Artists in Association

Director of Mode forâ€¦ Tabby Kerwin told 4BR: "I'm delighted to welcome these wonderful brass musicians to our Mode forâ€¦ family as the first of our Artists in Association.

Together I know we can help raise awareness and education around the importance of supporting positive mental health in brass bands.

Tabby added: "It is only through conversations, shining a light on the cause, education from an early age and speaking openly that we can help raise awareness, reduce stigma and support the emotional wellbeing of our brass band musicians.

I'm humbled that these wonderful women have embraced the ethos and passion we have here at Mode forâ€¦"

I'm humbled that these wonderful women have embraced the ethos and passion we have here at Mode for...Tabby Kerwin

Find out more

You can find out more about all three musicians and their passion to support this cause in 'Brass on the Mind' the new quarterly magazine dedicated to the wellbeing and mental health of brass band musicians which is being launched this month.

Subscribe at: www.brassonthemind.co.uk

        

