Jarvis kicks off with bring back the brass

The award winning trombonist Carol Jarvis will be in conversation with the BBE 'Brass Foundations' team this evening.

Monday, 08 March 2021

        

There is a great opportunity to hear from one of the leading female professional trombone players in the UK this evening (Monday 8th March — 6.30pm GMT) when the Brass Bands England's 'Brass Foundations' team link up with Carol Jarvis for the latest Facebook episode of 'Bring Back the Brass'.


Every week the team will be speaking to significant figures in brass banding and beyond — and to kick off they will be speaking to the multi-award-winning trombonist and educator.

In addition to being one of the most in-demand session musicians in the UK, Carol is a long-standing professor at Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music.

Enjoy

These sessions will be broadcast live to the Brass Bands England Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/events/189988959146838/

        

