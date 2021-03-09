Judges prepare for online entertainment

The Kapitol Cory Online Championships start this weekend — so join the panel of judges in enjoying the entertainment on offer.

The panel of adjudicators has been announced for the up-coming Kapitol Cory Online Championships, which runs over consecutive weekends starting on Friday 12th March.

Judges

Championship Section (27th-28th March): Nigel Seaman, Steve Stewart, Tom Hutchinson

First Section (20th March): Chris Thomas, Simon Howell, Helen Williams

Second Section (12 March): Steve Kane, Rob Nicholson, Steve Jones

Third Section (27th March): Sion Rhys-Jones, Steve Jones, Helen Williams

Fourth Section (13th March): Glyn Williams, Ailsa Russell, Rob Nicholson

Youth Section (26th March): Gareth Johnson, Glyn Williams, Steve Kane

University Section (19th March): Tom Hutchinson, Hannah Plumridge, Chris Osborn

This weekend will see two sections of competition, which has gained sponsorship from a wide variety of supporters, including headline sponsors Kapitol Promotions and major partners, HM Royal Marines; UniBrass; Besson Musical Instruments and Arts Council Wales.

Trophy Sponsors come from World of Brass; Besson; Wright & Round; Thurrock Marching Brass; Yamaha and UniBrass, with special sponsors, Jonny Bates Music (Best New Composition or Arrangement Prize); New Moon Insurance and Yamaha (Best Percussion Award).

Several shows

Cory Musical Director Philip Harper told 4BR: "The online competition will be one of the biggest international brass band events of the first half of 2021.

We're all looking forward to presenting several shows full of the best brass band virtual entertainment money doesn't have to buy as it's all free to watch on YouTube — thanks to our sponsors!.

So, tell all your friends about it, get a bottle of wine ready and sit back to enjoy everything the bands have come up with."

This weekend

The Second Section will kick-off on Friday 12th March at 6.00pm and will be followed on Saturday 13th March with the Fourth Section at 4.00pm.

Order of play:

Second Section:

1. Gresley Colliery Brass Band

2. Chinnor Silver Band

3. Broxburn & Livingston

4. Ware Brass

5. Annan Town Band

6. Brass Band B10

7. Bearpark & Esh Colliery Band

8. Brass Band Westfalen

9. Roughan Silver Band

10. Ifton Colliery Band

11. Lochgelly Band

12. Fjell Brass

13. Lakeland Brass Band

14. Brass Band du Hainaut

Fourth Section:

1. Twin Cities Brass Band

2. Witney Town Band

3. Golborne Brass

4. Dronfield & Lowedges Community Band

5. Woodhouse Prize Band

6. Loxley Silver Band

7. Simply Brass

8. Wincanton Silver Band

9. Holmestrand Brass

10. Morecambe Band

11. Blackley Band

12. Langley Community Brass

13. Shanklin Town (IOW)

14. South Cumbria Brass

15. Test Valley Brass

16. Royston Town Band

17. Amington Band

18. Ashover Brass Band

19. Fakenham Town Band

20. Crosskeys Band