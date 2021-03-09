IBBSS to return to Swansea

Arrangements are underway for the return of the International Brass Band Summer School to Swansea in August — so get in touch to secure your place.

The International Brass Band Summer School, the most popular event of its kind in the banding movement, has announced that arrangements are now being made for the return of it 2021 course to be held at the University of Wales in Swansea.

The management team will adhere to all appropriate Covid-19 regulations and guidelines to keep delegates informed of all the latest developments to ensure health and safety requirements are at the forefront of all decisions that will affect the course that is aimed to run from 1st to 7th August.

Ethos

Speaking about the event, Course Director Prof Nicholas Childs said: "We are aiming to provide a wonderful week-long course — one that has the health and safety of everyone involved at its core and enjoying music making as its ethos.

A £20 deposit will secure the delegate's place and will enable us to plan accordingly as rules hopefully continue to relax, allowing us to return to enjoying the thing we love best.

We have enjoyed fantastic support from delegates around the world eager to return to Swansea, but I can assure them that it will only be done with their interests at heart.

We are just as eager as them to return and we will work tirelessly to make it a course to remember. We will ensure everyone is kept informed of ongoing developments."

Tutor teams

The course will be held at the University of Wales, Swansea amid the beautiful surroundings of the Gower peninsular.

As always it is aimed to be a mixture of musical education with a holiday atmosphere with like-minded musicians from around the world.

Tutors will include Richard Marshall, Tom Hutchinson, Chris Turner, Owen Farr, Zoe Lovatt-Cooper, Gary Curtin, Dan Thomas, Brett Baker, Joseph Cook, Matt Routley, Neil Edwards, Matt Whitfield and Simon Oliver.

The Composer in Residence for the course will be Paul Lovatt-Cooper. The course fee includes individual en-suite accommodation, breakfast, evening meal and all tutorials — from single lessons to group sessions.

Keep an eye out

Prof Childs added: "We will have our single bands, Cardinal and Boosey & Hawkes, and also a special massed band. We are delighted that the wonderful accompanist Chris Williams will once again join us, and we will also be providing our popular evening entertainments.

Keep an eye on 4BR over the coming weeks where we will also be publishing the latest news about the course — there is plenty to come!"

Book your place

International Brass Band Summer School 2021

1st — 7th August

£20 deposit to secure your place for the IBBSS 2021.

Visit www.ibbss.com to download your pdf application form or for more information please contact Administrator Alison Childs: Alison4horn@btinternet.com

IBBSS would like to thank their principal sponsor, the Geneva Group, together with the support from partners including Band Supplies, Rath, Sterling Musical Instruments, Prima Vista, Kapitol Promotions, Musikverlag Frank, Kirklees, Obrasso, Brass Band World, GK Design and World of Brass.