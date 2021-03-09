East Anglian BBA to celebrate 90th anniversary online

The popular solo and ensemble contest will be held online this year as the East Anglian Brass Band Association celebrates its 90th anniversary.

The East Anglian Brass Band Association has announced that it will now celebrate its 90th anniversary in 2021 by hosting its popular Solo & Ensemble contest online.

The original event was scheduled for 15th May at St Andrew's Hall in Norwich, but circumstances now mean that an online event will replace it.

Sections

Association Secretary, Christine Wade told 4BR: "There will be slow melody sections for 13 and under, under 18s and an open section, an open Air Varie section, and an ensemble section.

We are delighted to add to this year's contest a 'novice' slow melody section for adults who have returned to banding in the last two years after at least a five-year break or have learnt to play a brass instrument in the last three years."

The adjudicator has been announced as the experienced David Stowell. The association stated that it is grateful to Trevada Music and Pennine Music for donating vouchers for prizes.

Entry forms

Entry forms can be obtained by emailing administration@eabba.org.uk

The closing date for entry and submission of videos is 15th April 2021. Performances will be showcased on the EABBA YouTube channel on the weekend of 15th/16th May 2021.