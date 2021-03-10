                 

Time to make final lyrical impressions

There is still time for cornet players all over the globe to send in their entries to win the Phillip McCann Geneva Cornet Slow Melody Competition.

gENEVA
  The competition is inspired by the legendary cornet player's lyrical artistry

Wednesday, 10 March 2021

        

The worldwide online event was set up by the legendary cornet artist and Geneva Group to inspire the next generation of lyrical performers.

Three categories

There are three categories of cornet competition: 12 Years and under; 13 to 15 Years, and 16 to 18 Years, with the best three performers in each category invited to a masterclass with Phillip McCann and fellow Heritage Cornet artist, Kirsty Abbotts.

The overall winner will become the lucky recipient of a brand new Geneva Heritage Cornet â€” the instrument that has been exclusively developed by Phillip to help performers produce that silky, 'singing' tonality that makes the classic traditional cornet sound.

Lyrical

Speaking previously about the event Phillip told 4BR: "My intention with this new, exciting on-line competition is to encourage the development of our young cornet players, and in particular the lyrical aspect of their playing.

I hope this event encourages young players to use it to the utmost to project their personality and express their feelings through their sound."

Tips

As for any tips for players from around the globe who will be entering the event in the hope of gaining the opportunity to enjoy a masterclass with Kirsty and himself â€” and perhaps claim that stunning winner's prize, he added: "Better to be a first-class version of yourself than a second-class version of someone else!"

Entry information:

Entries must be sent to: info@genevainstruments.com

The closing date is 17th March

The winners will be announced on 1st May

Categories:
12 Years and under
13 to 15 Years
16 to 18 Years

Please note:

The competition is for cornet players only
The recording must be a 'live' unenhanced single performance
There should be no editing on the entry
The solo must not exceed 6 minutes
The solo can be accompanied
Terms and conditions for entry

Please read full details of terms and conditions for entry at: https://genevainstruments.com/heritage/competition/

        

