Radio 3 to feature Brass at Breakfast

Paul Hindmarsh has curated a series of daily brass band breakfast treats to be featured on Radio 3 over the coming weeks.

bbc radio3
  There will be brass band music each morning on the flagship show

Wednesday, 10 March 2021

        

There is welcome news for the profile of the brass band movement as it searches for regular features in the national media spotlight.

It has been announced that for three weeks beginning on Monday 22nd March, BBC Radio 3's 'Breakfast' show will feature brass band music (between 7.00am and 8.50am) introduced by presenters Petroc Trelawny and Georgia Mann.

The features have been curated by Paul Hindmarsh who was invited to select music for the programmes each day.

Wide range of music

His experience as the Artistic Director of the RNCM Brass Band Festival as well as Head of the EBBA Music Commission and past broadcast experience with Radio 3 has enabled him to select a wide range of genres from different bands.

He told 4BR: "I was delighted to be invited to curate these 'tasters' so I've spent some very fulfilled days reliving highlights from the RNCM's archive of recent festival recordings and enjoying the results of the creativity of so many bands and their editors in fashioning some miraculous socially distanced recordings.

I've also taken this opportunity to showcase some new writing, live performances from Brass in Concert and the 'European' plus the best band CD recordings of the year as voted by the brass band media outlets. My thanks for the opportunity go to Radio 3 and to so many bands for making their recordings available for broadcast."

Celebrate

Speaking about the project, Richard Denison, lead producer of the Breakfast show added: "We want to celebrate the banding community of musicians by bringing a track performed by leading brass bands from across the country and Europe.

We've enlisted the help of leading brass band aficionado Paul Hindmarsh to bring 'Brass at Breakfast' — the very best recordings, concert performances, and private sessions made by bands in recent years, including some made during lockdown."

We want to celebrate the banding community of musicians by bringing a track performed by leading brass bands from across the country and EuropeRichard Denison, lead producer

Schedule:
Monday 22nd March — Friday 26th March:

'Prelude' from 'A Downland Suite' (John Ireland)
Cory Band (Philip Harper)
Landscapes CD

She Moved Through the Fair (Trad. arranged Michael Alcorn)
Downshire Band (Michael Alcorn)
Winner of the First Section of Cory online brass band contest

Victory for me (Wilfred Heaton)
Eikanger-Bjorsvik Musikklag (Ingar Bergby)
2020 public concert performance recorded live in Bergen

Vallflickans Dans (Alfven, arr. Frode Rydland)
Gary Curtin (Euphonium)
Foden's Band (Michael Fowles)
Eire Time CD

The Beaufighters (Johnstone)
Fairey Band (Garry Cutt)
Live performance from the RNCM Brass Band Festival.

Monday 29th March — Friday 2nd April:

Death or Glory (R.B. Hall)
Brighouse & Rastrick (Mark Peacock)
Studio recording made in the band's West Riding home

Enchanted Light (Liz Lane)
Belinda Evans (soprano), Colin Booth (ottavino)
Grimethorpe Colliery Band
The latest of Liz Lane's 'Bluebird' series of lockdown songs, marking her debut as the band's composer-in-association.

'Rondo' from 'Cornet Concerto' (Edward Gregson)
Richard Marshall (cornet)
Black Dyke Band (Nicholas Childs)
Sonatina CD

Praise (Wilfred Heaton)
International Staff Band of The Salvation Army (Stephen Cobb)
Recorded at the 2029 RNCM Brass Band Festival

Valaisia Variants (Tom Davoren)
Valaisia Brass Band (Arsene Duc)
Premiere performance live from Stravinski Hall, Montreux as part of the 2019 European Gala Concert.

Monday 5th April — Friday 9th April:

Feierlicher Einzug (Solemn Procession) (Richard Strauss, adapted Paul Hindmarsh)
Tredegar Town Band (Ian Porthouse)
Live performance from 2020 RNCM Brass Band Festival, recorded for BBC R3 broadcast

Thoughts of Love (Arthur Pryor, arr. Wilkinson)
Isobel Daws (trombone)
Friary Band (Chris King)
Live performance from Brass in Concert, 2019.

What Sweeter Music (John Rutter, arr. Vertommen)
Black Dyke Band (Prof Nicholas Childs)
The Music of John Rutter CD Naxos release

La Suerte de los Tontos (J.J. Richards, arr. Harper)
Cory Band virtual recording

plus a track from the Kapitol Cory Online Brass Band Championship 2021.

Broadcast details:



BBC Radio 3 Breakfast with Petroc Trelawny, Weekdays on 90-93FM and BBC Sounds. Email: 3breakfast@bbc.co.uk
Twitter: @bbcradio3

        

