Harper and Mead awarded Iles and Mortimer Medals

It has been announced that the 2021 Iles and Mortimer Medals have been awarded to Philip Harper and Steven Mead.

The leading awards, established in 1947 and 1995, are presented each year by the Worshipful Company of Musicians — one of the City of London's historic livery companies — in recognition of outstanding service to the brass band movement.

Iles Medal

Philip Harper follows in an illustrious line of brass musicians in being awarded the Iles Medal.

The citation pays tribute not only to his inspirational and hugely successful leadership of Cory Band since his appointment as Musical Director in 2012, but also to his period of editorship of Brass Band World magazine and Music Editorship of the Wright & Round publishing company since 2005.

His work with the National Youth Bands of Wales, Great Britain and Switzerland is also noted, as are his links to bands such as Manger Musikklag and ensembles such as the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Symphonic Brass.

Commitment and determination

His commitment to numerous on-line seminars and masterclasses for Brass Bands England, guest appearances with bands throughout the world, and presenting the 'Besson Fridays at Home' series is marked.

His musical output as a composer and arranger is celebrated, as is has been his determination to lead Cory's on-line presence during the Covid19 pandemic, with social media performances and the organisation of an on-line competition involving bands from across Europe in Spring 2021.

Mortimer Medal

Steven Mead also follows a significant line of outstanding brass musicians in being awarded the Mortimer Medal in recognition of his outstanding commitment and dedication in fostering new generations of brass band musicians.

The internationally-renowned music educator and soloist has been a Professor of Euphonium at the Royal Northern College of Music for over 30 years, as well as a Guest Professor at Augsburg University, Milan Conservatory, Xi'an Conservatory of Music (China) and Osaka College of Music.

His worldwide commitment to teaching sees him regularly visit countries and educational establishments across the globe from Lithuania and Italy to the USA and South Korea.

It is testament to his success that many of his former pupils have gone on to enjoy highly successful musical careers themselves.

Soloist and innovator

As a soloist he has produced numerous award winning recordings, whilst his commitment to seeking new musical challenges has enriched the euphonium repertoire — including significant premieres of works by major brass composers.

As an innovator for the whole 'low brass' world, he has been the Artistic Director of all six of the National Tuba/Euphonium Conferences, held in the UK and recently handed over the reins as Artistic Director of the Jeju International Wind Ensemble Festival in South Korea, after serving in that role for seven years.

He is a proud founder member and Principal Euphonium of Brass Band of Battle Creek in the USA and has been a leading clinician and artist for Besson Musical Instruments and Denis Wick for many years.

Presentations

4BR understands that the Worshipful Company of Musicians hopes to present the 2020 Iles Medal to Ian Porthouse and Mortimer Medal to Bramwell Tovey as well as the 2021 awards at the British Open Championships or at an official Company event as soon as practicable.