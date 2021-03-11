                 

BBE looking for more opinions and viewpoints

Brass Bands England wants to find out more about what you think about the way ahead...

Thursday, 11 March 2021

        

Brass Bands England is asking for more opinions and viewpoints from the wider brass banding sector to help with it latest survey.

It's asking for representatives of English bands to share their views so that it can help inform the organisation about how it can continue to help its current and potential new members in the years to come.

And by giving your views you can also gain your band free members hip of Brass Bands England worth £25.

Share your views

If you currently play in a band, or are a part of the brass band community but aren't currently a BBE member, you can complete the short survey to share your needs and wishes from a representative banding body for England.

For members who wish to share their views, a separate questionnaire has already been circulated to the main contact at each member band.

Consult

Speaking about the survey, BBE CEO, Kenny Crookston, told 4BR: "It's really important that as the representative body for bands in England we continue to consult with the wider brass banding sector, not just our current members.

We aim to provide value both to current members and those still considering joining us while remaining affordable and accessible in everything we offer. This survey will help us to continue to do that in the most effective ways possible."

Surveys completed before the deadline of Friday 2nd April 2021 will be entered into a prize draw, the winner of which will receive an individual BBE membership worth £25.

Complete the survey at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1JjZiGIiBVTHOnm9skxGcRtQAFPWhNfzGL7VlPCfs5FY/viewform?edit_requested=true

        

