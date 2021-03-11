Interview with Steven Mead

4BR speaks to Steven Mead following the announcement that he will be the recipient of the 2021 Mortimer Medal.

The Besson euphonium star will be the 2021 recipient of the Mortimer Medal award in recognition to his overall contribution to the brass band movement with a special focus on his inspirational commitment to the teaching and development of future generations of players.

Steve talks about his pride on being announced as the recipient and his positive feelings about it coming at a time when he has finally been able to return back to the RNCM to teach students after the Covid-19 lockdown.