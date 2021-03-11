                 

*
banner

News

Interview with Steven Mead

4BR speaks to Steven Mead following the announcement that he will be the recipient of the 2021 Mortimer Medal.

Mead
  Steven Mead will be presented with the award later this year

Thursday, 11 March 2021

        

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

The Besson euphonium star will be the 2021 recipient of the Mortimer Medal award in recognition to his overall contribution to the brass band movement with a special focus on his inspirational commitment to the teaching and development of future generations of players.

Steve talks about his pride on being announced as the recipient and his positive feelings about it coming at a time when he has finally been able to return back to the RNCM to teach students after the Covid-19 lockdown.

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Mead

Interview with Steven Mead

March 11 • 4BR speaks to Steven Mead following the announcement that he will be the recipient of the 2021 Mortimer Medal.

Liz Lane

Interview with Liz Lane

March 11 • 4BR catches up with composer Liz Lane to find out more about her appointment as Composer in Association with Grimethorpe Colliery Band and her latest 'Bluebird' project.

tctc

Jones calls time on banding lead

March 11 • Mike Jones has been forced to call time on a fine brass banding career as hearing troubles lead to final chord as a player.

BBE

BBE looking for more opinions and viewpoints

March 11 • Brass Bands England wants to find out more about what you think about the way ahead...

What's on »

Contest: 100thSpring Festival

Saturday 8 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Sunday 19 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury, Cheltenham, GL40 4SH

Contest: National Brass Band Championship of Great Britain

Saturday 2 October • Kensington Gore, South Kensington, London SW7 2AP

Vacancies »

Welwyn Garden City Band

March 10 • We are a friendly & sociable Third Section Band with a varied summer season ahead of us (Government regulations permitting). We have vacancies for SOPRANO CORNET, SOLO TROMBONE & BBb BASS players. Our MD is Duncan Wilson.

The Marple Band

March 2 • Are you looking for a change of scene after lockdown has ended. The Marple Band are a friendly group of 1st Section musicians who are looking for an Eb Bass and Bb Bass player and tutti cornets.

Crewe Brass

February 26 • Following the Government announcement, Crewe Brass are looking to resume COVID compliant rehearsals in the summer. We are looking for a Tuned Percussionist. We have all the gear & instruments and need someone to play them !! They are here waiting for you.

Pro Cards »

James McLeod

BMus (hons)
Euphonium Soloist, Teacher and Conductor

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top