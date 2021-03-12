Brass is back at Birkwood!

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest
The children are back at Birkwood Primary School near Grimethorpe — so that means a welcome return of brass lessons with the Pied Piper of the Euphonium, Michael Dodd.
4BR Editor Iwan Fox caught up with Michael and Music Coordinator Esther Sutton-Smith to find out how the first week has gone — and why they are simply delighted to be exhausted by the brilliant response from the children to playing brass band instruments once again with their friends.
Image: Lorne Campbell