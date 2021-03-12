                 

Brass is back at Birkwood!

Excited children around the country are returning to school — and pupils at Birkwood Primary School are thrilled more than most as they also get to play their brass instruments once again with friends.

  The pupils are back (this was taken pre-covid) and are loving it!

The children are back at Birkwood Primary School near Grimethorpe — so that means a welcome return of brass lessons with the Pied Piper of the Euphonium, Michael Dodd.

4BR Editor Iwan Fox caught up with Michael and Music Coordinator Esther Sutton-Smith to find out how the first week has gone — and why they are simply delighted to be exhausted by the brilliant response from the children to playing brass band instruments once again with their friends.

Birkwood

