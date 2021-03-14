Mode for... signs up future talent

Joe Heartfield and Nadia James become 'Young Artists in Association' as Mode for... continues to identify and invest in youth.

Mode forâ€¦ continues to support the next generation of exciting musical talent within the brass band movement with the announcement of the appointment of two new 'Young Artists in Association'.

Plaudits

Joe Heartfield and Nadia James have already gained plaudits for their performances in their emerging careers as players with their own bands as well as the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain.

However, both have also shown their maturity with their desire to support better mental health and wellbeing in brass bands, based on their own personal experiences.

Outstanding

Speaking about the appointments, Director of Mode forâ€¦ Tabby Kerwin told 4BR: "I'm truly delighted to welcome Joe and Nadia to the Mode forâ€¦ family. Not only are they both outstanding young musicians but they have a real honesty and passion for wanting to support others.

I feel fortunate to have got to know them both and I know with their openness, input and understanding, they will help us connect with a younger generation of brass band musicians to help them develop and flourish in — and in turn strengthen the future of brass bands."

