4BR speaks to BrassFestUK organiser Rob Tompkins

4BR Editor Iwan Fox catches up with Rob Tompkins of BrassFestUK.

Rob recently announced that due to kind donations from its project participants funds are to be used to commission a new brass band composition written by young composer Georgia French.

Rob talks about the latest project, how we got to work with Georgia and what he hopes it will achieve.