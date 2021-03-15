                 

Put a spring into your listening step...

Wobplay has come up with some great new release collections to help spring bloom...

  The selection play lists and CD release are sure to put a spring in your step

Monday, 15 March 2021

        

Spring is in the air at Wobplay.com with a brand new selection of music that will awaken you from your winter blues and slumbers.

Spring Collection

The 'Spring Collection' features music from Bizet, Delius, Delibes, Wilby, Ball, Tchaikovsky, Grieg and Respighi amongst others. It is performed by the likes of Grimethorpe, Black Dyke, BBBS Foden's, Fairey and the ISB as well as featuring soloists of the calibre of Derick Kane and Stephen Kane, Mark Wilkinson and the British Tuba Quartet.

Wobplay has also celebrated International Women's Day with two cracking releases of over 50 inspirational tracks from female composers and soloists.

Soloist and Composer Playlist

The 'Soloist Playlist' includes performances from the likes of Kirsty Abbotts, Sheona White, Helen Williams, Charlotte Horsfield, Ailsa Russell and Isobel Daws amongst others, whilst the 'Composer Playlist' includes works from Joy Webb, Lucy Pankhurst, Dorothy Gates, Andrea Price and many others.

Wobplay has also celebrated International Women's Day with two cracking releases of over 50 inspirational tracks from female composers and soloists4BR

Spotlight

All that and why not sit back and enjoy one of the brass band movement's finest baritone players in Katrina Marzella in her Black Dyke Band days on her fantastic 'Spotlight' release featuring music from Simon Dobson to Peter Graham with a bit of PLC, Brodszky and Bellstadt in-between.

Explore all the release at: www.wobplay.com

        

