Orchestral Awards recognise incredibly challenging year

Association of British Orchestras awards made against backdrop of exceptional challenges for musicians.

The Association of British Orchestras has announced its industry awards for 2021, celebrating the achievements across the sector during what has been described as "an incredibly challenging year".

The online event was hosted by ABO Chair and BBC Philharmonic Director Simon Webb and Classic FM presenter Margherita Taylor alongside media partners Classical Music and Classic FM.

Flagship award

Its flagship ABO Award this year went to all musicians who continue to help to make the UK's orchestral sector a global success and whose livelihoods have been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.



In presenting the award Simon Webb commented: "In this exceptional year the ABO board decided that it was not one individual that needed celebrating, but a collective.

While it has been a tough year for those of us who manage orchestras, it has been even tougher for those who make the music."

Impressive

He added: "Forced to down tools, go on furlough, rely on the Self Employed Income Support Scheme, or cope with no income at all, they have had to show reserves of resilience and ingenuity to survive.

They have had to accept cancellations with good grace and show flexibility when we have spotted a last minute opportunity to put concerts on.

And what has been impressive is that so many have kept the music alive, from playing on their doorsteps to creating online resources for children."

Other awards

Now in their tenth year further awards were presented to Moema Parrott (Classical Music Artist Manager of the Year); John Gilhooly OBE (Classical Music Concert Hall Manager of the Year); Crispin Woodhead (Orchestra Manager of the Year) and Greg Felton (Commendation Award).

ABO Special Awards went to former Chief Executive of The HallÃ©, John Summers, and former Chief Executive & Artistic Director of the London Philharmonic Orchestra, Timothy Walker CBE AM.





Conference

The awards brough to an end the three day 2021 ABO Conference which brought delegates from all areas of the classical music industry together to take an in-depth look at the challenges the orchestral sector has faced.

Centred on the theme of 'Aftershock', sessions and keynote speeches analysed the issues that have sent shockwaves through the sector — from the devastating impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic and the threatening repercussions of Brexit, to the urgency of the climate change crisis and the reignited call to confront classical music's inequities and action meaningful change in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement.