Report & Results: 2021 SBBA Scottish Solo & Ensemble Festival

A host of wonderful performances saw Scottish banding showcase the depth and quality of the nation's talent.

A trio of Whitburn players took the podium places in the Open Category of the 2021 Scottish Solo & Ensemble Festival to round off a fantastic weekend of competitive on-line music making hosted by the Scottish Brass Band Association.

Blue Riband

Besson euphonium star Scott Kerr came out on top in the Blue Riband category with a wonderfully characterised rendition of Bazzini's 'The Goblin's Rondo' to repel the virtuosic 'Zelda' challenge of cornetist Callum Robb.

Third place went to Alison Hall on horn for her splendid performance of the 'Rondo' from the Strauss 'Horn Concerto No.1'.

The event attracted 17 high quality performers who followed nine youth ensembles that produced plenty of excellent playing.

The variety of the music performed was backed by the quality of the playing, with the ensemble winners Campbeltown Brass (Under 12); Stranraer Brass (16 and under) and Loanhead Brass (21 and under) each showing a mature appreciation of style, dynamic and balance.

Mentored by Jamie McVicar and Sandy Coffin, they also thanked the technical helpers who had put the videos together to create the feeling of what they said was "almost being at a live concert".

Knock out solo performers

Solo adjudicator Bryan Allen congratulated SBBA for putting the event on — which was possible through the support of Creative Scotland — as well as all the participants for taking the time and trouble to practice and perform their solos.

And he and fellow adjudicator Bryan Allen weren't wrong in their praise of the performances on show -identifying the excellence of the tonality, tunefulness and phrasing of the players and the prize winners in particular.

Before announcing the open solo results, Bryan Allen said he had been "knocked out"by the standard of the individual performances.

Cracking

It was hard to disagree with his findings — especially in a cracking '12 and Under' category, where Luke Parkhill from Brass Sounds Inverclyde gave a fantastically mature soprano cornet rendition of 'Flowerdale' that the great Peter Roberts would have been proud of to take the honours.

Close behind came a super 'Carnival of Venice' from cornet player Lewis Miller from Stranraer, with Cara McFadzean's flugel rendition of 'Bluebells of Scotland' in third.

Inclusive

There was also a great deal to enjoy from the 11 finalists in the intermediate level '16 and Under' category, with the inclusive nature of the event seeing two trumpet players gaining podium spots.

First prize went to Gregor Koziel from the Tullis Russell Band in Fife, who gave a commanding rendition of the 1st movement of the famous Haydn 'Trumpet Concerto'. Just behind came Andrew McMillan from the famous banding production line of Campbeltown who produced a fine account on horn of the finale from Bellini's 'Oboe Concerto'.

Such was the standard that joint third places went to Charlie Boax Irvine & Dreghorn playing Curnow's 'Rhapsody for Euphonium' and Mark Forbes of Clackmannan on trumpet playing 'Tico, Tico'.

Depth of talent

Seven excellent finalists in the '21 and Under' category certainly showed the depth of emerging talent in Scottish banding at present, with Joshua Parkhill of Dalmellington Band claiming the honours with a mature rendition of the 1st movement of the Edward Gregson 'Trombone Concerto'.

It proved just good enough to repel the excellent challenge of Isaac Parkhill from Brass Sounds Inverclyde whose gave a splendid performance on euphonium of 'Spirit of Life' whilst third place went to baritone player Carole Ednie of the cooperation band 'Lark in the Clear Air'.

Delighted

Reflecting on what had been a highly encouraging online initiative this year, SBBA president Carrie Boax told 4BR: "I was really delighted by the response from young and older players alike.

Recording in your own home in isolation and many without accompaniment or with the help of teachers and mentors is a very brave thing to do and I applaud everyone for their accomplishments.

It was encouraging to see some players participating for the first time and we hope everyone has benefitted from the experience. Our thanks go to Creative Scotland and to our raft of sponsors for their support."

Enjoy:

Both Saturday and Sunday broadcasts can be viewed at

https://youtu.be/OOnXzx9CL3Y

https://youtu.be/GuHVpZX7_60

Results:

Youth Solos

12 and Under:



1. Luke Parkhill (West of Scotland)

2. Lewis Miller (South West)

3. Cara McFadzean (West)

16 and Under:



1. Gregor Koziel (Fife)

2. Andrew McMillan (West)

3= Charlie Boax (West)

3= Mark Forbes (Fife)

21 and Under:



1. Joshua Parkhill (West)

2. Isaac Parkhill (West)

3. Carole Ednie (West)

Youth Ensembles:



12 and Under: Campbeltown Brass

16 and Under: Stranraer Brass

21 and Under: Loanhead Brass

Open Solos:



1. Scott Kerr (Whitburn)

2. Callum Robb (Whitburn)

3. Alison Hall (Whitburn)

Awards:



Best Cornet: Callum Robb (Whitburn)

Best Horn: Alison Hall (Whitburn)

Best Euphonium: Scott Kerr (Whitburn)

Best Baritone: Carole Ednie (the cooperation band)

Best Trombone: Joshua Parkhill (Dalmellington)

Best Bass: Gavin Johnson (the cooperation band)

Best Percussion: Morven Hollick (Bon-Accord)

Best over-40s player: Alison Hall (Whitburn)