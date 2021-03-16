Nominations open for the 2021 Brass Bands England Awards

We speak to BBE's Rosie Banham after the organisation releases details of its 2021 Awards and how to nominate those you think deserve recognition.

Brass Bands England has launched its 2021 awards campaign with a call for nominations that can be considered in six categories.

The awards recognise those bands and individuals who have made an exceptional contribution within the banding community and the wider community — be it through leading innovative creative projects, bringing about positive social change, championing inclusion and diversity, or inspiring a new generation of musicians.

Categories:

Awards will be granted to either bands or individuals in the following categories:

Brass Bands England Social Impact Award

Brass Bands England Innovation Award

Brass Bands England Outstanding Contribution Award (18 and under)

Brass Bands England Outstanding Contribution Award (over 18s)

Brass Bands England Lifetime Achievement Award

Brian W Hicks Memorial Shield for Services to Youth

The introduction of two new categories for Outstanding Contribution (including one for young people), will recognise those working tirelessly for the benefit of their organisation and its members, conquering challenges, or going above and beyond for their band.

The closing date for nominations is 26th May 2021.

Celebrate

Brass Bands England CEO, Kenny Crookston told 4BR: "The past year has seen difficult times for many bands up and down the country. We hope that these awards will provide an opportunity for us to celebrate the outstanding bands and individuals who continue to contribute tirelessly to our community."

He added: "We'd like to shine a light on all of the fantastic things happening for the world of banding. So, if you have a band or individual in mind for an award, please nominate them. There is plenty to be recognised and celebrated within our wonderful sector."

Nominate

The Brass Bands England Awards will be judged by a panel of Brass Bands England trustees, who between them hold a wealth of banding experience. Award winners will be announced at the Brass Band Conference on Saturday 25th September 2021.

To make a nomination please visit: https://www.bbe.org.uk/awards

4BR spoke to Rosie Banham, Membership Services Manager at Brass Bands England about the awards...