4BR Wednesday Interview with Edward Gregson

4BR Editor Iwan Fox talks to the composer following the news of the forthcoming release of his latest CD.

Gregson
  Edward Gregson talks about his CD and his optimism about the British Open

Wednesday, 17 March 2021

        

4BR Editor Iwan Fox talks to composer Edward Gregson following the new of the imminent release of his latest CD of his instrumental music.

It features works than span the duration of his formidable career — from the earliest 1965 'Oboe Concerto' through to his 'Three Matisse Impressions' for flute and piano from 2020.

However, it also includes a trio of brass works performed by the principal players of the Halle Orchestra — 'Cameos' for trumpet and piano performed by Gareth Small, 'Divertimento' for trombone and piano played Katy Jones and 'Alarum' for tuba featuring Ewan Easton.

He talks about the works and how they came about, as well as his own cautious optimism about potentially hearing 'The World Rejoice' at the British Open Championships in September.

        

