New website launch for Saggers

Composer Paul Saggers has just launched his new website.

Prize winning composer Paul Saggers has announced the launch of his new website.

The Cornish born composer has increasingly made a mark for himself in the brass band world linked to his professional career in the Royal Marines Band Service.

Works

His first major work, 'The Great Storm Cat' was premiered by the Cornwall Youth Brass Band. Since then his output has gained widespread popularity and critical acclaim — with 'The Roar of the Khamsin' shortlisted for the 2017 RWCMD Composer Competition and 'Ironbright' coming runner-up at the 2019 European Brass Band Championships Composers Competition.

His work 'The Eagle has Landed' was a prize winner for the 2019 A4 Brass Quartet International Composition competition.

He has written extensively for wind band and brass bands and had enjoyed working with Ian Porthouse with Welsh Champion Tredegar and at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire.

Growing demand

He told 4BR: "I've been fortunate that I have a number of exciting projects ahead of me, mainly for brass band. I'm now at a point where there is a growing demand for my music, so I felt this was the ideal time to launch the website and to add to new works to it."

Go to: https://www.paulsaggersmusic.com