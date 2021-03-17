Making the most of easy fundraising ideas...

Brass Bands England have linked up with the leading easyfundraising platform to offer advice to bands on how to gain an extra income stream.

Brass Bands England have teamed up with the well-known online fundraising organisation easyfundraising for their next webinar on Tuesday 23rd March (7.00pm).

No extra cost

Easyfundraising turns everyday online shopping into donations for a number of causes at no extra cost. Since its launch in 2005 it has helped raise over £33 million for thousands of community groups, sports clubs, schools and small and large charities across the UK.

The webinar, 'Funding for your band in 2021', will show you how online shopping can offer a fundraising opportunity for your band during the current climate.

The webinar will offer bands the chance to find out how it works, get advice on how to make the most of it, and be able to ask questions to the easyfundraising team.

Effective

Becky Coleman, Partnerships Manager for easyfundraising said: "During these changing times, we're pleased to offer our simple yet effective fundraising options to the brass banding community.

Whether your band is already registered with easyfundraising, or you are looking to start using our platform, we hope you'll be able to join us for this virtual event with Brass Bands England."

This webinar is free for anyone to attend plus there's the chance to win £25 for your band by joining the live Zoom session.

Register:

Register at: https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info?id=142&reset=1