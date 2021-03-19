Huddersfield satisfaction with ranking spot

The University of Huddersfield finds itself in the mix with the top 50 performing arts institutions in the world.

The 2021 QS World University Rankings have recently been released, judging the academic reputations, staff-to-student ratios and preparation for future employment of the top 50 institutions for performing arts across the world.

The rankings are updated each year and are predominantly based on the academic reputation of the university, college or conservatoire.

Familiar and famous

The top 50 contains some familiar and famous names from across the globe — The Julliard School in New York at the top of the list followed by the Royal College of Music in London, but the latest rankings have also caused a great deal of satisfaction for others too — with the Huddersfield University's growing reputation seeing them now ranked 27th in the world and the leading UK institution outside of London.

Other UK institutions ranked in the list include the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland (3rd); Royal Academy of Music (4th); University of Oxford (12=); University of Cambridge (14th); Guildhall School of Music & Drama (15th); Royal Holloway University of London (18th); The Royal Central School of Speech & Drama (33rd); Queen Mary University of London (38th); Goldsmiths University of London (42nd); Royal Northern College of Music (44th) and The University of Warwick (49th).

Testament

Huddersfield University's Head of Brass Richard Ward told 4BR: "There have been huge challenges for students and University staff this past year, so to again gain this high international ranking, is a testament everyone here.

It's amazing to see Huddersfield up there, rubbing shoulders with the European and American heavyweights. Music is a huge part of the Performing Arts at Huddersfield and I'm proud the brass players are central to the Music Department."

Brass central

He added: "Brass plays a central part to that and our University Band hasn't been able to perform during the last year. It's not just about rehearsing and performing but the social side and contact this gives has been missed so much.

I've had very good news recently, as there is potential for the UoH Brass Band to broadcast a live stream, with full band in June. Like all things at the moment, fingers crossed this can go ahead and bring the academic year to a positive close."

In the meantime, brass students have been busy organising, recording and editing their entry for the upcoming Kapitol/Cory on-line competition.

This has been a completely student led project and it's been a joy to see what they have done. We're having a Zoom 'Watch Party' together on the night, to watch the 'premiere'!"

Music is a huge part of the Performing Arts at Huddersfield and I'm proud the brass players are central to the Music Department Richard Ward

Advertisement

Rankings:

Top 50 ranked Conservatoires and Universities for Performing Arts:

1. The Juilliard School

2. Royal College of Music

3. Royal Conservatoire of Scotland

4. Royal Academy of Music

5. Conservatoire national supÃ©rieur de musique et de danse en Paris

6. New York University

7. UniversitÃ¤t fur Musik und darstellende Kunst Wien

8. Norwegian Academy of Music

9. Sibelius Academy, University of the Arts Helsinki

10. Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts

11. University Mozarteum Salzburg

12= Harvard University

12= University of Oxford

14. University of Cambridge

15. Guildhall School of Music and Drama

16. University of Rochester

17. Indiana University Bloomington

18. Royal Holloway University of London

19. The University of Melbourne

20. Royal College of Music in Stockholm

21. Yale University

22. Columbia University

23. The Royal Danish Academy of Music

24= University of California, Berkeley

24= University of California, Los Angeles

26. Curtis Institute of Music

27. University of Huddersfield

28. University of Southern California

29. University of Michigan-Ann Arbor

30. The University of Sydney

31. Universitat der Kunste Berlin

32. The Central Academy of Drama, China

33. The Royal Central School of Speech and Drama

34. Moscow State Conservatory P.I. Tchaikovsky

35. Monash University

36. Korea National University of Arts

37. Stanford University

38. Queen Mary University of London

39. McGill University

40. National University of Singapore

41. Northwestern University

42. Goldsmiths, University of London

43. Hochschule fur Musik Hanns Eisler Berlin

44. Royal Northern College of Music

45. UCSI University

46. University of Toronto

47. The University of Auckland

48. Conservatoire de Musique de Geneve

49. The University of Warwick

50. Griffith University