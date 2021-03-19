                 

Huddersfield satisfaction with ranking spot

The University of Huddersfield finds itself in the mix with the top 50 performing arts institutions in the world.

  Huddersfield comes in at number 27 in the world rankings

Friday, 19 March 2021

        

The 2021 QS World University Rankings have recently been released, judging the academic reputations, staff-to-student ratios and preparation for future employment of the top 50 institutions for performing arts across the world.

The rankings are updated each year and are predominantly based on the academic reputation of the university, college or conservatoire.

Familiar and famous

The top 50 contains some familiar and famous names from across the globe — The Julliard School in New York at the top of the list followed by the Royal College of Music in London, but the latest rankings have also caused a great deal of satisfaction for others too — with the Huddersfield University's growing reputation seeing them now ranked 27th in the world and the leading UK institution outside of London.

Other UK institutions ranked in the list include the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland (3rd); Royal Academy of Music (4th); University of Oxford (12=); University of Cambridge (14th); Guildhall School of Music & Drama (15th); Royal Holloway University of London (18th); The Royal Central School of Speech & Drama (33rd); Queen Mary University of London (38th); Goldsmiths University of London (42nd); Royal Northern College of Music (44th) and The University of Warwick (49th).

Testament

Huddersfield University's Head of Brass Richard Ward told 4BR: "There have been huge challenges for students and University staff this past year, so to again gain this high international ranking, is a testament everyone here.

It's amazing to see Huddersfield up there, rubbing shoulders with the European and American heavyweights. Music is a huge part of the Performing Arts at Huddersfield and I'm proud the brass players are central to the Music Department."

Brass central

He added: "Brass plays a central part to that and our University Band hasn't been able to perform during the last year. It's not just about rehearsing and performing but the social side and contact this gives has been missed so much.

I've had very good news recently, as there is potential for the UoH Brass Band to broadcast a live stream, with full band in June. Like all things at the moment, fingers crossed this can go ahead and bring the academic year to a positive close."

In the meantime, brass students have been busy organising, recording and editing their entry for the upcoming Kapitol/Cory on-line competition.

This has been a completely student led project and it's been a joy to see what they have done. We're having a Zoom 'Watch Party' together on the night, to watch the 'premiere'!"

Music is a huge part of the Performing Arts at Huddersfield and I'm proud the brass players are central to the Music DepartmentRichard Ward

Rankings:

Top 50 ranked Conservatoires and Universities for Performing Arts:

1. The Juilliard School
2. Royal College of Music
3. Royal Conservatoire of Scotland
4. Royal Academy of Music
5. Conservatoire national supÃ©rieur de musique et de danse en Paris
6. New York University
7. UniversitÃ¤t fur Musik und darstellende Kunst Wien
8. Norwegian Academy of Music
9. Sibelius Academy, University of the Arts Helsinki
10. Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts
11. University Mozarteum Salzburg
12= Harvard University
12= University of Oxford
14. University of Cambridge
15. Guildhall School of Music and Drama
16. University of Rochester
17. Indiana University Bloomington
18. Royal Holloway University of London
19. The University of Melbourne
20. Royal College of Music in Stockholm
21. Yale University
22. Columbia University
23. The Royal Danish Academy of Music
24= University of California, Berkeley
24= University of California, Los Angeles
26. Curtis Institute of Music
27. University of Huddersfield
28. University of Southern California
29. University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
30. The University of Sydney
31. Universitat der Kunste Berlin
32. The Central Academy of Drama, China
33. The Royal Central School of Speech and Drama
34. Moscow State Conservatory P.I. Tchaikovsky
35. Monash University
36. Korea National University of Arts
37. Stanford University
38. Queen Mary University of London
39. McGill University
40. National University of Singapore
41. Northwestern University
42. Goldsmiths, University of London
43. Hochschule fur Musik Hanns Eisler Berlin
44. Royal Northern College of Music
45. UCSI University
46. University of Toronto
47. The University of Auckland
48. Conservatoire de Musique de Geneve
49. The University of Warwick
50. Griffith University

        

