4BR Friday Interview with Mauro Martins

4BR catches up with the Portuguese euphonium star to find out more about his latest coaching programme entitled 'Boost Your Talent' which sees him link students up with leading euphonium players and musicians.

Martins
  Mauro Martins has gained widespread popular and critical acclaim of late

Friday, 19 March 2021

        

4BR speaks to Mauro Martins to find out more about what he has been up to during lockdown.

Boost Your Talent

He has certainly been busy following the release of his 5 star CD, 'Flow' — starting a new project entitled 'Boost Your Talent' where students can link up for a month long series of lessons and masterclasses with him and some of the finest euphonium players and musicians around — such as David Childs, Demondre Thurman, Blake Birmingham, Segio Carolino and Thomas Ruedi.

The Adams and Denis Wick artist talks to 4BR Editor Iwan Fox about his plans and what the course has to offer.

Further information:

For further information go to: https://www.facebook.com/mauromartinseuphonium

Or contact Mauro at: Email: mauro.eufonio@gmail.com or martinsmauro1995@gmail.com

        

