Call for Anzac Last Post project

A new initiative has been launched in Australia and New Zealand to educate young musicians as well as increase participation in Anzac Day commemorations.

Last Post

'The Last Post Project' looks to teach youngsters to play the 'Last Post' by following a practice schedule and routine and in the process raise donations for a veteran's charity.

It is being led by Skunkworks Productions Limited, an independent performing arts company committed to supporting and developing community music and music education for young musicians.

Inspire

Director and well-known conductor Phillipa Edwards told 4BR: "We wish to inspire our young musicians to play the 'Last Post' and 'Rouse' as well as understand the meaning of the ceremony.

It will also enable them to hold their own driveway dawn 'Last Post' on Anzac Day (25th April) and to raise money for a veteran's charity."

Meaningful

Phillipa revealed that with Anzac Day services again being cancelled or severely restricted this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic it is hoped that the initiative will provide a meaningful way people can acknowledge the sacrifice made by service men and women.

https://skunkworksproductions.com.au/the-last-post-project