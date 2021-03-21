Emerging Composing Voices — Gareth Trott

In the first of a new series 4BR talks to an emerging composer for brass bands about their background, inspiration and and latest work for the medium.

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

In the first of our new series we talk to Gareth Trott — the 27 year old solo euphonium player with the Household Division's Band of the Irish Guards.

He hails from a brass band hinterland in Goodwick in West Wales and saw him play with the band before going to the RWCM&D in Cardiff and subsequently to start a career in the British Army.

Composing talents

There his passion for brass saw him develop his composing talents working with the likes of Stephen Roberts.

He has just completed a brand new major work entitled, 'Eastern Horizons' — an evocative portrayal of eastern cultures and landscapes in a light musical style designed to be challenging yet accessible and programmatic concert and contest work of around 17 minutes.

It comprises of 5 movements that evoke landscapes, peoples and histories — from India to China, Turkey, Persia and finally Egypt.

Gareth talks about his development as a musician and composer and about the work which will be premiered by the Lewis Merthyr Band in 2022 at the Rhondda Arts Festival.

Soundfile

A soundfile of the work can be hear at:

https://www.facebook.com/630267514/videos/10158031328462515/