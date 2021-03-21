                 

*
banner

News

Emerging Composing Voices — Gareth Trott

In the first of a new series 4BR talks to an emerging composer for brass bands about their background, inspiration and and latest work for the medium.

Trott
  Gareth Trott is the solo euphonium of the Band of the Irish Guards

Sunday, 21 March 2021

        

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

In the first of our new series we talk to Gareth Trott — the 27 year old solo euphonium player with the Household Division's Band of the Irish Guards.

He hails from a brass band hinterland in Goodwick in West Wales and saw him play with the band before going to the RWCM&D in Cardiff and subsequently to start a career in the British Army.

Composing talents

There his passion for brass saw him develop his composing talents working with the likes of Stephen Roberts.

He has just completed a brand new major work entitled, 'Eastern Horizons' — an evocative portrayal of eastern cultures and landscapes in a light musical style designed to be challenging yet accessible and programmatic concert and contest work of around 17 minutes.

It comprises of 5 movements that evoke landscapes, peoples and histories — from India to China, Turkey, Persia and finally Egypt.

Gareth talks about his development as a musician and composer and about the work which will be premiered by the Lewis Merthyr Band in 2022 at the Rhondda Arts Festival.

Soundfile

A soundfile of the work can be hear at:

https://www.facebook.com/630267514/videos/10158031328462515/

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

bLACK dYKE

Final call for Black Dyke Virtual Day

March 21 • The final call has gone out to players who wish to join the Queensbury band for a full day of on-line music making with stars past and present.

blechklan

Top marks for German youngsters

March 21 • Three young players from Jugend Brass Band BlechKLANG in Germany have once again impressed in the national Jugend Musiziert competition.

Lode Violet

Violet showcased as leading light

March 21 • Brass Band Willebroek's principal cornet player Lode Violet has been identified as one of Belgium's leading young musicians and artists by a national arts and music broadcaster.

Trott

Emerging Composing Voices — Gareth Trott

March 21 • In the first of a new series 4BR talks to an emerging composer for brass bands about their background, inspiration and and latest work for the medium.

What's on »

Contest: 100thSpring Festival

Saturday 8 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Sunday 19 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury, Cheltenham, GL40 4SH

Contest: National Brass Band Championship of Great Britain

Saturday 2 October • Kensington Gore, South Kensington, London SW7 2AP

Vacancies »

Milton Keynes Brass

March 20 • Applications are invited for a PERCUSSION player. We are a friendly, sociable 1st section band based in Milton Keynes and rehearse in a well ventilated space on Tuesday evenings, 7:45pm-10:00pm, with additional rehearsals scheduled as required.

Milton Keynes Brass

March 20 • Applications are invited for a EEb Bass player. We are a friendly, sociable 1st section band based in Milton Keynes and rehearse in a well ventilated space on Tuesday evenings, 7:45pm-10:00pm, with additional rehearsals scheduled as required.

Milton Keynes Brass

March 20 • Applications are invited for a BARITONE player. We are a friendly, sociable 1st section band based in Milton Keynes and rehearse in a well ventilated space on Tuesday evenings, 7:45pm-10:00pm, with additional rehearsals scheduled as required.

Pro Cards »

Duncan A. Beckley

BA, MA
Conductor, adjudicator, band trainer and teacher

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top