                 

*
banner

News

Top marks for German youngsters

Three young players from Jugend Brass Band BlechKLANG in Germany have once again impressed in the national Jugend Musiziert competition.

blechklan
  Teresa Fischer and Johannes Stoll have qualified for the national final

Sunday, 21 March 2021

        

As reported on 4BR the stream of young brass talent that is being produced by Jugend Brass Band BlechKLANG in Germany continues to bear fruit.

Talented trio

Teresa Fischer (tenor horn) and Johannes Stoll (cornet/soprano cornet) alongside their orchestral colleague Gustav Nitsche (trumpet) play with the band and have already represented Germany as part of the 2019 European Youth Brass Band.

As reported, they entered the Jugend Musiziert competition, Germany's most popular event for young musicians — and with spectacular results.

Each received 24 out of 25 points for their playing submissions, winning first prize in each of their categories and progressing to the nomination process for the national final to be held in Bremen in May.

We are very proud of the three youngsters and it shows how hard they have all worked during the pandemicAlexander Richter

Special timbres

A proud Alexander Richter, KLANGwelt teacher of the three participants and Artistic Director of the Competence Centre for Brass Band, told 4BR: "Through this nomination, the special timbres of the cornet and tenor horn, which are still something of 'exotic' instruments for this rather classical competition, will be present at the national level.

We are very proud of the three youngsters and it shows how hard they have all worked during the pandemic."

        

TAGS: Brass Band BlechKLANG

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

bLACK dYKE

Final call for Black Dyke Virtual Day

March 21 • The final call has gone out to players who wish to join the Queensbury band for a full day of on-line music making with stars past and present.

blechklan

Top marks for German youngsters

March 21 • Three young players from Jugend Brass Band BlechKLANG in Germany have once again impressed in the national Jugend Musiziert competition.

Lode Violet

Violet showcased as leading light

March 21 • Brass Band Willebroek's principal cornet player Lode Violet has been identified as one of Belgium's leading young musicians and artists by a national arts and music broadcaster.

Trott

Emerging Composing Voices — Gareth Trott

March 21 • In the first of a new series 4BR talks to an emerging composer for brass bands about their background, inspiration and and latest work for the medium.

What's on »

Contest: 100thSpring Festival

Saturday 8 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Sunday 19 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury, Cheltenham, GL40 4SH

Contest: National Brass Band Championship of Great Britain

Saturday 2 October • Kensington Gore, South Kensington, London SW7 2AP

Vacancies »

Milton Keynes Brass

March 20 • Applications are invited for a PERCUSSION player. We are a friendly, sociable 1st section band based in Milton Keynes and rehearse in a well ventilated space on Tuesday evenings, 7:45pm-10:00pm, with additional rehearsals scheduled as required.

Milton Keynes Brass

March 20 • Applications are invited for a EEb Bass player. We are a friendly, sociable 1st section band based in Milton Keynes and rehearse in a well ventilated space on Tuesday evenings, 7:45pm-10:00pm, with additional rehearsals scheduled as required.

Milton Keynes Brass

March 20 • Applications are invited for a BARITONE player. We are a friendly, sociable 1st section band based in Milton Keynes and rehearse in a well ventilated space on Tuesday evenings, 7:45pm-10:00pm, with additional rehearsals scheduled as required.

Pro Cards »

Dave Collins

BA (Hons) (Dunelm) I, FSCO
Composer and Arranger

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top