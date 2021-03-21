Top marks for German youngsters

Three young players from Jugend Brass Band BlechKLANG in Germany have once again impressed in the national Jugend Musiziert competition.

As reported on 4BR the stream of young brass talent that is being produced by Jugend Brass Band BlechKLANG in Germany continues to bear fruit.

Talented trio

Teresa Fischer (tenor horn) and Johannes Stoll (cornet/soprano cornet) alongside their orchestral colleague Gustav Nitsche (trumpet) play with the band and have already represented Germany as part of the 2019 European Youth Brass Band.

As reported, they entered the Jugend Musiziert competition, Germany's most popular event for young musicians — and with spectacular results.

Each received 24 out of 25 points for their playing submissions, winning first prize in each of their categories and progressing to the nomination process for the national final to be held in Bremen in May.

We are very proud of the three youngsters and it shows how hard they have all worked during the pandemic Alexander Richter

Special timbres

A proud Alexander Richter, KLANGwelt teacher of the three participants and Artistic Director of the Competence Centre for Brass Band, told 4BR: "Through this nomination, the special timbres of the cornet and tenor horn, which are still something of 'exotic' instruments for this rather classical competition, will be present at the national level.

We are very proud of the three youngsters and it shows how hard they have all worked during the pandemic."